* China books deal to buy U.S. soybeans
* Concerns over hot, dry U.S. weather support soy
* Old-crop corn firms on tight cash markets, new-crop falls
* CBOT wheat weak on profit-taking, MGEX firm
(Updates with closing U.S. prices)
By Mark Weinraub
CHICAGO, Aug 28 U.S. soybean futures were mostly
stronger Wednesday on signs of strong export demand and concerns
that rain in the forecast for the U.S. Midwest will arrive too
late to provide much benefit for the crop, traders said.
Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures slipped on
profit-taking despite rising global interest for the feed grain,
while corn was mixed, with old-crop futures contracts supported
by tight cash markets and new-crop weighed down by
profit-taking.
Soybeans led the gains, turning higher after the U.S.
Agriculture Department said Chinese buyers booked deals to
import 120,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans.
Most new-crop months were supported by concerns that the
crop in states west of the Mississippi River would suffer, with
yield at risk due to dry conditions during the next week.
"Beans are rallying on talk that the month of August in the
heart of the bean belt is going to go down as the driest on
record," Charlie Sernatinger, analyst at EDF Man Capital, said
in a note to clients.
Chicago Board of Trade September soybean futures
settled up 19 cents at $14.33 a bushel, closing at its session
high. New-crop November soybeans gained 2-1/4 cents to
$13.72-3/4 a bushel.
"Uncertainty about the weather is doing what it usually does
on grain markets: raising prices," a European trader said.
The hot and dry conditions caused crop forecaster Lanworth
on Wednesday to cut its outlook for U.S. soybean production by 2
percent, to 3.140 billion bushels, based on expectations for an
average yield of 40.8 bushels per acre.
CBOT September wheat futures were down 4-1/4 cents at
$6.46-1/2 a bushel, but MGEX spring wheat rose and KCBT hard red
winter wheat contracts dipped only slightly.
Importers typically seek high-protein wheat, represented by
the KCBT and MGEX contracts, in their deals.
USDA also announced on Wednesday morning that exporters
reported the sale of 119,000 tonnes of U.S. wheat to unknown
destinations.
Egypt said on Wednesday that it had signed deals to buy
295,000 tonnes of wheat from Romania, Russia and Ukraine for
shipment in October.
Egypt had not been expected to buy any U.S. wheat, but the
tender showed that demand from the world's top buyer remained
strong and provided a base of support for wheat prices.
CBOT September corn settled up 4-1/2 cents at
$5.04-1/4 a bushel while new-crop December dropped 5-1/2
cents to $4.80-3/4 a bushel.
Farmer sales of corn to ethanol makers and processors have
been slow despite price hikes in recent weeks, keeping most cash
market bids firm and lending strength to front-month futures.
But harvest expectations continue to weigh on new-crop
months. Chad Henderson, grain market adviser at Prime
Agricultural Consultants in Brookfield, Wisconsin, said corn was
mature enough to handle the heat and dryness during the next few
weeks without suffering further hits to yield.
Prices at 2:03 p.m. CDT (1902 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 504.25 4.50 0.9% -27.8%
CBOT soy 1433.00 19.00 1.3% 1.0%
CBOT meal 463.30 7.40 1.6% 10.2%
CBOT soyoil 44.31 0.25 0.6% -9.9%
CBOT wheat 646.50 -4.25 -0.7% -16.9%
CBOT rice 1661.00 17.50 1.1% 11.8%
EU wheat 189.25 -2.50 -1.3% -24.4%
US crude 109.86 0.85 0.8% 19.6%
Dow Jones 14,832 56 0.4% 13.2%
Gold 1415.90 -0.14 0.0% -15.4%
Euro/dollar 1.3337 -0.0056 -0.4% 1.1%
Dollar Index 81.4370 0.2710 0.3% 2.1%
Baltic Freight 1146 -23 -2.0% 63.9%
In U.S. cents, benchmark contracts, except EU wheat (euros) and
soymeal (dollars). CBOT wheat, corn and soybeans per bushel,
rice per hundredweight, soymeal per ton and soyoil per lb.
(Additional reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris and
Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by John Wallace and Phil
Berlowitz)