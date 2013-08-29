SYDNEY, Aug 29 U.S. soybeans rose for a second session on Thursday, underpinned by Chinese demand and concerns over potential crop damage from unfavorable weather across the U.S. Midwest. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans rose 0.66 percent to $13.81-3/4 a bushel, adding to a 0.16 percent gain on Wednesday. Soybeans are trading close to an 11-month high touched on Tuesday. * December corn rose 0.31 percent to $4.82-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.1 percent in the previous session. * December wheat rose 0.42 percent to $6.62-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.64 percent on Wednesday. * U.S. Agriculture Department said Chinese buyers booked deals to import 120,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans. * Most new-crop months were supported by concerns that crops in states west of the Mississippi River would suffer, with yield at risk due to dry conditions during the next week. * The hot and dry conditions caused crop forecaster Lanworth on Wednesday to cut its outlook for U.S. soybean production by 2 percent, to 3.140 billion bushels, based on expectations for an average yield of 40.8 bushels per acre. * USDA also announced on Wednesday morning that exporters reported the sale of 119,000 tonnes of U.S. wheat to unknown destinations. MARKET NEWS * The safe-haven yen on Thursday trimmed some of the recent chunky gains that had taken it to three-week highs against the dollar, while a rebound in the Brazilian real offered hopes that emerging market currencies in Asia may find a bit of a reprieve. * Brent crude rose on Wednesday to hit a six-month high in the biggest two-day rally since November as the threat of Western countries involvement in the Syrian conflict stirred concerns over Middle East oil supplies. * Wall Street rose on Wednesday as energy shares rallied on higher oil prices as the United States and its allies edged closer to military action against Syria. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0755 Germany Unemployment rate 0800 Italy Consumer confidence 1200 Germany Consumer inflation 1230 U.S. Q2 GDP 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims Grains prices at 0043 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 662.25 2.75 +0.42% -0.23% 659.07 58 CBOT corn 482.25 1.50 +0.31% -0.82% 473.38 54 CBOT soy 1381.75 9.00 +0.66% +0.82% 1255.39 66 CBOT rice $15.73 $0.02 +0.13% -0.03% $15.31 84 WTI crude $109.37 -$0.73 -0.66% +0.33% $106.24 64 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.333 -$0.001 -0.05% -0.46% USD/AUD 0.895 0.001 +0.12% -0.35% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)