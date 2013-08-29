* November soybeans climb on four out of five days * Wheat up after falling for 2 straight sessions; corn gains (Adds analyst's quotes, updates prices) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Aug 29 Chicago soybean futures edged higher on Thursday, notching up gains in four out of five sessions, as forecasts of dry weather in the U.S. crop belt and strong export demand underpinned the market. Wheat rose after declining for two consecutive sessions as signs of buyers returning to the market lent support, while corn ticked higher. "Rains forecast for the U.S. Midwest will not be sufficient to replenish the soil moisture, so the market is building in a weather premium," said Joyce Liu, investment analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore. "Strong exports are also supporting soybeans." Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans added 0.3 percent to $13.77-1/4 a bushel by 0255 GMT, its second straight day of gains, and December corn rose 0.2 percent to $4.81-1/2 a bushel. The hot and dry conditions caused crop forecaster Lanworth on Wednesday to cut its outlook for U.S. soybean and corn production. Lanworth said it expected soybean production to come in at 3.140 billion bushels, based on an average yield of 40.8 bushels per acre, down 2 percent from its previous outlook. It lowered its U.S. corn harvest forecast by 4 percent to 13.406 billion bushels, with average yields pegged at 152.4 bushels per acre. U.S. corn and soybean crops have experienced ideal weather for most of the growing season this year, which has boosted prospects for near-record production. But there are concerns that dry weather in parts of the U.S. Midwest could curb yields. Private exporters reported the sale of 120,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China for delivery in the new marketing year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Wednesday. The USDA also announced that exporters reported the sale of 119,000 tonnes of U.S. wheat to unknown destinations. Spot-month wheat rose 0.5 percent to $6.49-1/4 a bushel. Egypt, the world's biggest importer of wheat, bought 295,000 tonnes of Russian, Ukrainian and Romanian wheat for shipment in October 1-10, the main government wheat buying entity said on Wednesday. Egypt had not been expected to buy any U.S. wheat, but the tender showed that demand from the world's top buyer remained strong and provided a base of support for wheat prices. Prices at 0255 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 663.00 3.50 +0.53% 866.51 59 CBOT corn 481.50 0.75 +0.16% 757.96 54 CBOT soy 1377.25 4.50 +0.33% 1576.45 66 CBOT rice $15.74 $0.03 +0.16% $15.49 84 WTI crude $109.39 -$0.71 -0.64% $89.63 64 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.333 $0.104 USD/AUD 0.896 -0.159 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)