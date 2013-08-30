By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Aug 30 U.S. soybean prices fell for the second session on Friday as traders took profits, but concerns over hot, dry weather across the Midwest underpinned record monthly gains of more than 13 percent. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans were poised to finish the week up 2.7 percent, their third straight weekly gain. * Soybeans have risen 13.1 percent in August, the biggest ever monthly jump for the contract. * December corn is set to finish the week up more than 2 percent in its third consecutive weekly rise. * December wheat has dropped more than 3 percent in August, its third monthly slide in the last four months. * Soybeans were underpinned by concerns over potential crop damage as hot, dry weather persists in the U.S. Midwest. * Egypt, the world's biggest importer of wheat, bought 295,000 tonnes of the grain from Russia, Ukraine and Romania for shipment in October 1-10, the main government wheat buying entity said on Wednesday. MARKET NEWS * The dollar greeted the Asian session on Friday at its highest in nearly four weeks against a basket of major currencies, having posted a strong rally thanks to month-end demand and upbeat U.S. economic data. * Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic extended losses to around 2 percent in late trading after the market settled on Thursday as uncertainty rose over the timing of a possible U.S.-led strike on Syria. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0500 Japan Construction orders 0600 Germany Retail sales 0800 Italy Unemployment rate 0900 Euro zone Business climate 0900 Euro zone Economic sentiment 0900 Euro zone Inflation 0900 Euro zone Unemployment rate 1200 India Q2 GDP quarterly 1230 U.S. Personal income 1345 U.S. Chicago PMI Grains prices at 0029 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 653.75 -0.50 -0.08% -0.87% 657.98 49 CBOT corn 479.50 -2.00 -0.42% -0.26% 472.65 51 CBOT soy 1364.00 -4.50 -0.33% -0.64% 1257.95 65 CBOT rice $15.74 $0.01 +0.03% +0.16% $15.33 46 WTI crude $107.15 -$1.65 -1.52% -2.68% $106.19 50 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.324 $0.000 -0.02% -0.76% USD/AUD 0.893 0.000 -0.03% -0.16% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential