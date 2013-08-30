* Markets retreat after gains earlier this week on US heat * Half of US crop belt seen getting rain this weekend * Coming up: U.S. grain markets close Monday for US holiday (Adds closing prices, updated weather outlook, GASC tender) By Tom Polansek CHICAGO, Aug 30 U.S. soybean futures sank to a one-week low on Friday on forecasts for rain and cooler temperatures to relieve stressful crop conditions across the U.S. Midwest grain belt. Wheat and corn futures were mixed. Worries about crop damage from hot and dry weather have supported the soy market recently, with the new-crop November contract rising to an 11-month high earlier this week. But prices began to pull back on Thursday as meteorologists called for more rain over the coming weekend. Midday forecasts on Friday showed even more precipitation than previously expected for the next six to 10 days, said Anthony Chipriano, a meteorologist for MDA Weather Services. November soybeans ended down 11 cents at $13.57-1/2 a bushel at Chicago Board of Trade. December corn rose 1/2-cent to $4.82 a bushel. "Weather forecasts are showing some degree of improvement and this is easing the market's fears," said Sterling Smith, futures specialist for Citi. Traders are closely following weather forecasts because soybeans are in a critical stage of development and a large harvest is needed to replenish inventories that are estimated at a nine-year low. WORST IS OVER? The outlook for beneficial improving crop conditions next week overshadowed a sale of 110,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China announced on Friday, according to traders. The "worst of 2013 U.S. summer heat will be over in two days," said Rich Feltes, vice president of research for brokerage R.J. O'Brien. Still, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, in a weekly report on Tuesday, will likely cut its crop condition ratings for soybeans and corn due to hot, dry weather this week, Feltes said. He predicted a drop of 3 to 5 percentage points in the good-to-excellent rating for soybeans and a drop of 2 to 4 percentage points for corn. The USDA on Monday rated 58 percent of the U.S. soybean crop as good to excellent, down 4 percentage points from a week ago. Corn ratings fell by 2 percentage points to 59 percent. LONG WEEKEND LOOMS Traders will watch for changes in weather forecasts during a long weekend in the United States. Grain markets will reopen at 7 p.m. CDT (0000 GMT) Monday due to the U.S. Labor Day holiday on Monday. "A shift in weather forecasts over the weekend could have massive price implications on Monday night," said Joe Vaclavik, president of brokerage Standard Grain. "This weekend and its accompanying weather forecasts could be a make-or-break situation for the bean market." Wheat futures were underpinned by demand and concerns about dryness threatening crop conditions in Argentina and Australia, according to traders. September wheat rose 2 cents to $6.43-1/4 a bushel. Egypt's main wheat-buying agency, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, set a tender on Friday to buy an unspecified amount of wheat from global suppliers for shipment Oct. 11-20. Results for the tender should come out after 1330 GMT on Saturday. Prices at 2:26 p.m. CDT (1926 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 482.00 0.75 0.2% -31.0% CBOT soy 1357.50 -11.00 -0.8% -4.3% CBOT meal 468.20 0.80 0.2% 11.3% CBOT soyoil 43.89 0.11 0.3% -10.7% CBOT wheat 643.25 2.00 0.3% -17.3% CBOT rice 1580.50 15.50 1.0% 6.4% EU wheat 187.25 -1.00 -0.5% -25.2% US crude 107.69 -1.11 -1.0% 17.3% Dow Jones 14,818 -23 -0.2% 13.1% Gold 1394.36 -13.28 -0.9% -16.7% Euro/dollar 1.3213 -0.003 -0.2% 0.1% Dollar Index 82.0800 0.1320 0.2% 2.9% Baltic Freight 1132 -4 -0.4% 61.9% (Additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by William Hardy and Jeffrey Benkoe)