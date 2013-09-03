By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Sept 3 U.S. soybeans jumped 3 percent and corn rose 2 percent on Tuesday as updated forecasts predicted hot, dry weather across the U.S. Midwest, raising the threat of yield loss. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans rose 2.97 percent to $13.97-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.8 percent on Friday. U.S. markets were closed on Monday for the Labor Day holiday. * December corn climbed 2.13 percent to $4.92-1/4 a bushel, having closed little changed in the previous session. * December wheat gained 1 percent to $6.60-1/2 a bushel, having closed steady the session before. * Updated weather models forecast hot, dry weather across much of the U.S. Midwest, threatening crop yields, analysts said. * Traders are closely following weather forecasts because soybeans are in a critical stage of development and a large harvest is needed to replenish inventories that are estimated at a nine-year low. * Private exporters reported the sale of 110,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China for delivery in the new marketing year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Friday. MARKET NEWS * The safe-haven yen started Asian trade at one-month lows against the dollar on Tuesday, having fallen broadly as fresh signs of a pickup in global manufacturing activity helped lift risk appetite. * Benchmark Brent crude oil prices eked out a small gain on Monday, reversing a deep early slide amid upbeat economic data, North Sea output woes and a new French report on Syria's use of chemical weapons. * U.S. stock index futures rose on Sunday, a day after U.S. President Barack Obama opted to seek congressional authorization for military action against Syria, a move that was likely to delay any strike for at least nine days. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0430 Australia RBA cash rate Sep 1200 Brazil Industrial output Jul 1400 U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI Aug 1400 U.S. Construction spending Jul Grains prices at 0027 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 660.50 6.50 +0.99% +0.96% 657.54 51 CBOT corn 492.25 10.25 +2.13% +2.23% 472.54 57 CBOT soy 1397.75 40.25 +2.97% +2.14% 1261.38 72 CBOT rice $15.76 $0.01 +0.03% +0.16% $15.35 49 WTI crude $106.86 -$0.79 -0.73% -0.73% $106.22 48 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.319 $0.000 -0.02% -0.24% USD/AUD 0.901 0.004 +0.42% +1.29% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)