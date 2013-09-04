By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Sept 4 U.S. soybean prices fell more than 1 percent on Wednesday, giving back more than half their gains from the previous session, as a U.S. Department of Agriculture report showed crop damage was no worse than analysts had predicted. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans dropped 1.3 percent to $13.68-1/2 a bushel, having firmed 2.2 percent on Tuesday. * December corn lost 1 percent to $4.70-1/2 a bushel, after sliding 1.4 percent in the previous session. * December wheat declined 0.46 percent to $6.44-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 1 percent on Tuesday. * U.S. corn and soybean crops deteriorated following hot and dry conditions across the Midwest crop belt last week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and state reports said on Tuesday. * But the decline in condition of the soybean crop matched analyst expectations. The government rated 54 percent of the U.S. soybean crop in good to excellent condition, down 4 percentage points from the previous week. * The U.S. corn crop was rated 56 percent good to excellent, down 3 percentage points for the week, also matching market expectations. * Modest rainfall over the weekend missed some of the driest areas of the Midwest, and the weather was expected to be dry this week, forecasters said. MARKET NEWS * The euro got off to an unusually quiet start in Asia on Monday, having posted its worst weekly performance in three months, as investors await more developments and ratings downgrades from Europe. * Oil edged lower in volatile trading on Friday, posting a second consecutive weekly loss as caution about Europe's debt crisis and year-end positioning continued to spark selling into rallies. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0400 U.S. Total vehicle sales Dec 0758 EZ Markit Services PMI Aug 0930 India M3 money supply 1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly 1230 U.S. International trade mm $ Dec 1400 Canada BoC rate decision 1500 Japan BOJ rate decision 2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Weekly 2030 U.S. API weekly dist. stocks Weekly 2030 U.S. API weekly gasoline stk Weekly 2300 S.Korea GDP growth yy Revised Apr Grains prices at 0030 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 644.25 -3.00 -0.46% -1.53% 657.00 44 CBOT corn 470.50 -4.75 -1.00% -2.28% 471.82 51 CBOT soy 1368.50 -18.25 -1.32% +0.00% 1260.40 64 CBOT rice $15.79 $0.00 +0.00% +0.38% $15.35 48 WTI crude $108.33 -$0.21 -0.19% +0.63% $106.30 56 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.317 -$0.002 -0.13% -0.36% USD/AUD 0.905 0.008 +0.89% +1.76% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Joseph Radford)