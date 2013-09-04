* Soybean condition deteriorates in line with expectations * Corn and wheat both fall on harvest pressure By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Sept 4 U.S. soybeans fell nearly 1 percent on Wednesday, losing half of the gains from the previous session, as traders took profits after a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report showed crop damage was no worse than expected. Corn also fell, extending losses into a second session on weak cash markets, while wheat edged lower for a fourth session out of five. Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans eased 0.9 percent to $13.74-1/2 a bushel by 0313 GMT after the oilseed closed up 2.2 percent on Tuesday. Soybeans came under pressure after the USDA rated 54 percent of the U.S. crop in good to excellent condition, down 4 percentage points from the previous week, but in line with market expectations. "Some people were expecting the crop condition to worsen more than the USDA report. When it didn't it encouraged some profit taking," said Joyce Liu, investment analyst, Phillip Futures Singapore. Further unfavorable weather is forecast, with updated weather models indicating continued hot, dry weather across the driest regions of the Midwest. (link.reuters.com/kaz72v) [here ] The forecasts are capping losses, analysts said. December corn fell 0.95 percent to $4.70-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.4 percent. The U.S. corn crop was rated 56 percent good to excellent, down 3 percentage points for the week, matching analysts expectations. Corn spot basis bids tumbled across the U.S. Midwest on Tuesday as the approaching autumn harvest pressed bids to the lowest levels in two months at some processors and ethanol plants, grain merchants said. December wheat fell 0.2 percent to $6.46 a bushel, having closed down 1 percent on Tuesday. Prices came under pressure, analysts said, from the advancing U.S. harvest. The hot and dry weather helped advance the harvest of spring wheat in the northern U.S. Plains and the Pacific Northwest. The USDA said 64 percent of the crop had been cut by Sept. 1, a jump of 22 percentage points from the previous week. The five-year average is 69 percent. Grains prices at 0313 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 646.00 -1.25 -0.19% -1.26% 657.06 42 CBOT corn 470.75 -4.50 -0.95% -2.23% 471.83 47 CBOT soy 1374.25 -12.50 -0.90% +0.42% 1260.59 59 CBOT rice $15.74 -$0.05 -0.32% +0.06% $15.35 48 WTI crude $108.27 -$0.27 -0.25% +0.58% $106.30 55 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.317 -$0.002 -0.18% -0.41% USD/AUD 0.910 0.012 +1.37% +2.25% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Richard Pullin)