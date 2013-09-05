By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Sept 5 U.S. soybeans rose on Thursday, with investors looking for bargains after sharp losses in the previous session when slightly improved weather forecasts weighed on prices. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans rose 0.46 percent to $14.58-3/4 a bushel, having slid 2.5 percent on Wednesday. * December corn fell 0.53 percent to $4.67 a bushel, after closing down 1.2 percent in the previous session. * December wheat fell 0.31 percent to $6.44-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.15 percent on Wednesday. * Eastern Iowa, northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin may see more rain by the weekend, but dry weather elsewhere is still likely to trim corn and soybean yield potential, said MDA Weather Services. * Prices for the oilseed were also hit by talk that top importer China was planning to auction more soybeans from state reserves in coming months, which may blunt demand for imports. * A turn to hot and dry weather across the U.S. Midwest during August and continued dryness in early September were eroding corn and soybean yield prospects, though a record corn crop and a large soy harvest are still likely, U.S. grain analysts said on Wednesday. [ID:nL2N0H0149 MARKET NEWS * The dollar fell from a six-week high against major currencies on Wednesday as investors booked profits on its recent gains before jobs numbers due this week. * Brent crude oil settled lower on Wednesday, but with a less dramatic drop than U.S. oil, as it appeared a military strike against Syria would remain limited, quelling fears of supply disruptions in the Middle East. * U.S. stocks rose for a second day on Wednesday as possible military action in Syria was seen as limited and strong auto sales lifted investor confidence in the U.S. economy. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1100 Britain BOE Bank Rate Sep 1145 EZ ECB refinancing rate Sep 1400 U.S. ISM N-Mfg PMI Dec 1400 U.S. ISM N-Mfg Bus Act Dec 1430 U.S. Nat gas-EIA, change bcf Weekly 1500 U.S. EIA weekly crude stocks Weekly 1500 U.S. EIA weekly dist. stocks Weekly 1500 U.S. EIA weekly gasoline stk Weekly Grains prices at 0046 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 644.25 -2.00 -0.31% 656.32 41 CBOT corn 467.00 -2.50 -0.53% 471.36 45 CBOT soy 1358.75 6.25 +0.46% 1264.29 56 CBOT rice $15.68 -$0.01 -0.03% $15.36 44 WTI crude $107.47 $0.24 +0.22% $106.27 51 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.320 -$0.001 -0.08% USD/AUD 0.916 -0.001 -0.08% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential