* Soybeans edge higher on bargain buying * Weather forecasts hint at slight relief for Midwest crops * Corn and wheat both slide By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Sept 5 U.S. soybeans edged higher on Thursday on bargain hunting after a steep loss in the previous session, but forecasts for marginally better crop weather and talk of more sales from China's stockpiles capped gains. Corn fell for a third session on weak cash markets, while wheat fell for a sixth session out of seven as the rapidly advancing harvest weighed on prices. Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans rose 0.4 percent to $13.57-1/4 a bushel by 0338 GMT, having slid 2.5 percent on Wednesday when traders took profits after a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report showed crop damage was no worse than expected. "I think there's a bit of correction from yesterday," said Vyanne Lai, agribusiness economist, National Australia Bank. "The USDA condition report yesterday perhaps indicated that the dry weather hasn't damaged the crop as badly as some feared, prompting the sell-off, but there is some uncertainty in the market." USDA rated 54 percent of the U.S. crop in good to excellent condition, down 4 percentage points from the previous week, but in line with market expectations. December corn fell 0.3 percent to $4.68 a bushel, having closed down 1.2 percent on Wednesday. December wheat fell 0.15 percent to $6.45-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.15 percent in the previous session. WEATHER DRIVES MARKET Recent forecasts for hot, dry weather have pushed up soybean prices, but analysts said a slight improvement in the weather outlook was capping gains. Eastern Iowa, northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin may see more rain by the weekend, weather models indicate. [here ] However, dry weather is expected to persist across much of the Midwest. With prolonged dry weather across the key U.S. growing, analysts have lowered their production estimates ahead of the next widely watched USDA crop report. The USDA will release its September crop report on September 12, which will include the agency's latest crop outlooks. A Reuters poll of 20 analysts pegged U.S. soybean yield estimates at 41.095 bushels per acre, below USDA's August outlook for 42.6 bushels. The dry weather is also expected to see the USDA trim its corn production estimates. The Reuters poll pegged U.S. corn production at 154.1 bushels per acre, below the USDA previous average yield projection of 154.4 bushels per acre. Grains prices at 0338 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 645.25 -1.00 -0.15% -1.34% 656.35 41 CBOT corn 468.00 -1.50 -0.32% -2.90% 471.39 48 CBOT soy 1357.25 4.75 +0.35% -0.02% 1264.24 58 CBOT rice $15.68 -$0.01 -0.03% -0.44% $15.36 44 WTI crude $107.45 $0.22 +0.21% -0.19% $106.27 51 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.319 -$0.002 -0.12% +0.17% USD/AUD 0.916 0.000 -0.05% +1.13% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Richard Pullin)