By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, Sept 6 U.S. soybeans rose on Friday,
underpinned by concerns over dry weather across much of the
Midwest. The oilseed was trading up nearly 1 percent for the
week and heading for a fourth straight weekly gain.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans rose 0.3
percent to $13.71 a bushel, having firmed 1.1 percent on
Thursday.
* December corn was little changed at $4.61-1/4 a
bushel, having slid 1.8 percent in the previous session.
* Corn is down 4.3 percent for the week, the biggest weekly
slide in six weeks.
* December wheat fell 0.3 percent to $6.38-1/2 a
bushel, having closed down 0.9 percent on Thursday.
* Wheat is down 2.4 percent for the week, the first weekly
loss in three.
* Talk of better-than-expected corn yields weighing on
prices, traders said.
* China could import 20-30 million tonnes of corn a year to
cover growing supply shortages, a researcher with a government
think tank said on Thursday, as much as four times current
levels.
* Many areas of the western Midwest have received only
minimal precipitation in recent weeks and updated data from the
National Drought Mitigation Center showed drought expanding in
key production areas such as Iowa and Minnesota.
* Midwest rainfall was expected to be spotty until the
weekend, followed by scattered showers in the central and
northwestern Midwest, said Commodity Weather Group.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar rose to a seven-week peak against the euro on
Thursday after the head of the European Central Bank said its
Governing Council expects key ECB interest rates to remain at
present or lower levels for an extended period.
* Oil futures rose on both sides of the Atlantic on Thursday
as bullish U.S. economic data and a drawdown in U.S. crude
inventories implied increasing demand in the world's biggest oil
consumer.
* U.S. stocks edged up on Thursday, rising for a third day
after strong data indicated improving economic conditions, with
caution capping gains ahead of Friday's payrolls report and its
implication on the Federal Reserve's stimulus program.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1000 Germany Industrial output mm Jul
1230 U.S. Unemployment rate Dec
1230 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls Dec
1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly
Grains prices at 0017 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 638.50 -1.75 -0.27% 655.43 35
CBOT corn 461.25 0.25 +0.05% 470.81 45
CBOT soy 1371.00 3.50 +0.26% 1267.89 61
CBOT rice $15.64 $0.02 +0.10% $15.36 45
WTI crude $108.21 -$0.16 -0.15% $106.45 55
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.312 $0.000 +0.00%
USD/AUD 0.912 0.000 -0.02%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Richard Pullin)