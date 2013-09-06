By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Sept 6 U.S. soybeans rose on Friday, underpinned by concerns over dry weather across much of the Midwest. The oilseed was trading up nearly 1 percent for the week and heading for a fourth straight weekly gain. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans rose 0.3 percent to $13.71 a bushel, having firmed 1.1 percent on Thursday. * December corn was little changed at $4.61-1/4 a bushel, having slid 1.8 percent in the previous session. * Corn is down 4.3 percent for the week, the biggest weekly slide in six weeks. * December wheat fell 0.3 percent to $6.38-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.9 percent on Thursday. * Wheat is down 2.4 percent for the week, the first weekly loss in three. * Talk of better-than-expected corn yields weighing on prices, traders said. * China could import 20-30 million tonnes of corn a year to cover growing supply shortages, a researcher with a government think tank said on Thursday, as much as four times current levels. * Many areas of the western Midwest have received only minimal precipitation in recent weeks and updated data from the National Drought Mitigation Center showed drought expanding in key production areas such as Iowa and Minnesota. * Midwest rainfall was expected to be spotty until the weekend, followed by scattered showers in the central and northwestern Midwest, said Commodity Weather Group. MARKET NEWS * The dollar rose to a seven-week peak against the euro on Thursday after the head of the European Central Bank said its Governing Council expects key ECB interest rates to remain at present or lower levels for an extended period. * Oil futures rose on both sides of the Atlantic on Thursday as bullish U.S. economic data and a drawdown in U.S. crude inventories implied increasing demand in the world's biggest oil consumer. * U.S. stocks edged up on Thursday, rising for a third day after strong data indicated improving economic conditions, with caution capping gains ahead of Friday's payrolls report and its implication on the Federal Reserve's stimulus program. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1000 Germany Industrial output mm Jul 1230 U.S. Unemployment rate Dec 1230 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls Dec 1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly Grains prices at 0017 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 638.50 -1.75 -0.27% 655.43 35 CBOT corn 461.25 0.25 +0.05% 470.81 45 CBOT soy 1371.00 3.50 +0.26% 1267.89 61 CBOT rice $15.64 $0.02 +0.10% $15.36 45 WTI crude $108.21 -$0.16 -0.15% $106.45 55 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.312 $0.000 +0.00% USD/AUD 0.912 0.000 -0.02% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Richard Pullin)