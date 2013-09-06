* Corn firms but headed for 4 pct loss on week
* Soybeans up 4th straight week as dry conditions persist
* USDA expected to lower soybean yield estimate next week
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, Sept 6 U.S. corn edged higher for the
first time in four sessions on Friday, shrugging off expected
yield losses as a result of dry weather, but it remained on
course for its biggest weekly loss in six weeks as the U.S.
harvest advances.
Soybeans were little changed, despite the talk of continued
dry weather across key growing regions. Wheat fell for its
eighth straight session.
Chicago Board of Trade December corn rose 0.27 percent
to $4.62-1/4 a bushel by 0314 GMT, rebounding from a 1.8 percent
loss on Thursday when the grain hit a three-week low as the
harvest advanced and yields were better than expected.
Corn is down more than 4 percent for the week, the biggest
slide since the last week of July as the harvest pressure
weighed, offsetting support from the unfavourable weather and
cuts in private forecasts for U.S. production.
"Even if you take away a little bit of yield, it is still a
significant crop," said Andrew Woodhouse, a grains analyst with
Advance Trading Australasia.
"You can't blow the top of the U.S. futures market when
there is a big load of corn in South America, too."
Spot corn bids continued to tumble around the U.S. Midwest
on Thursday as the harvest rolled in southern portions of the
region, giving buyers confidence that fresh supplies will soon
be plentiful, dealers said.
A Reuters poll of 20 analysts pegged U.S. corn production at
154.1 bushels per acre, below the USDA previous average yield
projection of 154.4 bushels per acre.
November soybeans rose 0.27 percent to $13.71-1/4 a
bushel, adding to a 1.1 percent gain in the previous session.
Soybeans are up on the week nearly 1 percent, the fourth
weekly gain on forecasts for dry weather in key growing regions.
With the prolonged dry weather, analysts expect the U.S.
Department of Agriculture to lower its yield estimate next week.
A Reuters poll pegged U.S. soybean yield estimates at 41.095
bushels per acre, below USDA's August outlook for 42.6 bushels.
December wheat was little changed at $6.39-3/4 a
bushel, having closed down nearly 1 percent on Thursday.
Wheat is down more than 2 percent for the week, the biggest
slide in a month.
Grains prices at 0314 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 639.75 -0.50 -0.08% -1.16% 655.47 35
CBOT corn 462.25 1.25 +0.27% -2.74% 470.84 44
CBOT soy 1371.25 3.75 +0.27% -1.12% 1267.90 60
CBOT rice $15.60 -$0.03 -0.19% -1.23% $15.36 44
WTI crude $108.38 $0.01 +0.01% +1.07% $106.46 56
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.314 $0.002 +0.14% -0.53%
USD/AUD 0.914 0.002 +0.20% -0.29%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Tom Hogue)