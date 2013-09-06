* Corn firms but headed for 4 pct loss on week * Soybeans up 4th straight week as dry conditions persist * USDA expected to lower soybean yield estimate next week By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Sept 6 U.S. corn edged higher for the first time in four sessions on Friday, shrugging off expected yield losses as a result of dry weather, but it remained on course for its biggest weekly loss in six weeks as the U.S. harvest advances. Soybeans were little changed, despite the talk of continued dry weather across key growing regions. Wheat fell for its eighth straight session. Chicago Board of Trade December corn rose 0.27 percent to $4.62-1/4 a bushel by 0314 GMT, rebounding from a 1.8 percent loss on Thursday when the grain hit a three-week low as the harvest advanced and yields were better than expected. Corn is down more than 4 percent for the week, the biggest slide since the last week of July as the harvest pressure weighed, offsetting support from the unfavourable weather and cuts in private forecasts for U.S. production. "Even if you take away a little bit of yield, it is still a significant crop," said Andrew Woodhouse, a grains analyst with Advance Trading Australasia. "You can't blow the top of the U.S. futures market when there is a big load of corn in South America, too." Spot corn bids continued to tumble around the U.S. Midwest on Thursday as the harvest rolled in southern portions of the region, giving buyers confidence that fresh supplies will soon be plentiful, dealers said. A Reuters poll of 20 analysts pegged U.S. corn production at 154.1 bushels per acre, below the USDA previous average yield projection of 154.4 bushels per acre. November soybeans rose 0.27 percent to $13.71-1/4 a bushel, adding to a 1.1 percent gain in the previous session. Soybeans are up on the week nearly 1 percent, the fourth weekly gain on forecasts for dry weather in key growing regions. With the prolonged dry weather, analysts expect the U.S. Department of Agriculture to lower its yield estimate next week. A Reuters poll pegged U.S. soybean yield estimates at 41.095 bushels per acre, below USDA's August outlook for 42.6 bushels. December wheat was little changed at $6.39-3/4 a bushel, having closed down nearly 1 percent on Thursday. Wheat is down more than 2 percent for the week, the biggest slide in a month. Grains prices at 0314 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 639.75 -0.50 -0.08% -1.16% 655.47 35 CBOT corn 462.25 1.25 +0.27% -2.74% 470.84 44 CBOT soy 1371.25 3.75 +0.27% -1.12% 1267.90 60 CBOT rice $15.60 -$0.03 -0.19% -1.23% $15.36 44 WTI crude $108.38 $0.01 +0.01% +1.07% $106.46 56 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.314 $0.002 +0.14% -0.53% USD/AUD 0.914 0.002 +0.20% -0.29% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Tom Hogue)