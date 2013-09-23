SYDNEY, Sept 23 Chicago soybeans stretched their losses into a third straight session on Monday as the start of the U.S. harvest pressured prices. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans fell 0.44 percent to $13.09-1/2 a bushel, having slid 1.8 percent on Friday to close at the lowest level in almost a month. * December corn fell 0.33 percent to $4.49-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 1.9 percent in the previous session amid prospects of a huge U.S. crop. * December wheat fell 0.1 percent to $6.46-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.6 percent on Friday. * Spot basis bids for corn and soybeans were steady to sharply lower across the U.S. Midwest early on Friday, pressured by expectations that harvest soon will be in full swing, grain merchants said. * Informa Economics, a closely watched research firm, raised its estimate of U.S. 2013 soybean production to 3.224 billion bushels, above the USDA's current forecast for 3.149 billion. * Informa raised its estimate for the 2013 corn crop to 13.889 billion bushels, above the USDA's forecast of 13.843 billion. MARKET NEWS * The dollar held off a seven-month trough in Asia on Monday, having found a bit of support after a top Federal Reserve official suggested there is a chance the central bank may scale back stimulus next month. * U.S. stocks fell on Friday as investors puzzled over the Federal Reserve's decision to maintain its stimulus measures as they heard opposing viewpoints from top Fed officials. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0145 China HSBC Manufacturing Flash PMI 0658 France Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI 0728 Germany Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI 0758 Euro zone Markit Manufacturing flash PMI 1230 U.S. Chicago national activity index 1258 U.S. Markit Manufacturing flash PMI 1300 European Central Bank President Mario Draghi to testify at the European Parliament's Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee Grains prices at 0045 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 646.75 0.50 +0.08% -1.56% 648.41 56 CBOT corn 449.50 -1.50 -0.33% -1.48% 468.18 33 CBOT soy 1309.50 -5.75 -0.44% -2.24% 1330.42 32 CBOT rice $15.59 $0.04 +0.26% -0.61% $15.44 50 WTI crude $104.69 -$0.06 -0.06% +0.02% $107.13 37 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.353 $0.001 +0.09% +0.04% USD/AUD 0.939 -0.001 -0.06% -0.53% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Himani Sarkar)