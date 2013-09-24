By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Sept 24 U.S. corn fell on Tuesday, giving back nearly all its gains from the previous session as the U.S. Department of Agriculture improved its rating on the condition of the latest crop. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade December corn dropped 0.39 percent to $4.51-1/2 a bushel, after climbing 0.5 percent the session before. * November soybeans fell 0.1 percent to $13.06-1/4 a bushel, having slid 0.6 percent on Monday. * December wheat was little changed at $6.53-3/4 a bushel, having closed up 1.1 percent the previous day. * The USDA rated 50 percent of the soybean crop in good to excellent condition as of Sunday, unchanged from the previous week. However, 55 percent of the corn was rated good to excellent, up from 53 percent a week earlier. * The U.S. corn harvest was 7 percent complete as of Sunday, up from 4 percent a week earlier but behind the five-year average of 16 percent, the USDA said. * The U.S. soybean harvest 3 percent was done, lagging the five-year average of 9 percent. * Analysts had expected USDA to show the corn harvest at 11 percent complete and the soybean harvest at 3 percent finished, according to a Reuters poll. * The China National Grain and Oils Information Center increased its projections for Chinese demand for wheat imports to 7.5 million tonnes from 6.5 million. MARKET NEWS * The euro nursed modest losses in Asia on Tuesday after the European Central Bank said it stood ready to do more to keep market rates down, while dovish comments from an influential Federal Reserve official kept the dollar on a leash. * Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic shed more than $1 per barrel on Monday despite upbeat economic data from China and Europe, as higher crude output from Iraq and a possible thaw in U.S.-Iran relations boosted the supply outlook. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0800 Germany Ifo business climate 1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales 1300 U.S. S&P-CaseShiller housing index 1300 U.S. FHFA home price index 1400 U.S. Consumer confidence Grains prices at 0022 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 653.75 0.25 +0.04% -0.49% 648.64 61 CBOT corn 451.50 -1.75 -0.39% -1.74% 468.17 36 CBOT soy 1306.25 -1.50 -0.11% -2.48% 1330.31 32 CBOT rice $15.54 $0.01 +0.03% -0.89% $15.44 48 WTI crude $103.43 -$0.16 -0.15% -1.18% $107.05 33 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.349 -$0.003 -0.21% -0.26% USD/AUD 0.941 0.001 +0.15% -0.32% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Joseph Radford)