(Corrects first bullet to show wheat has risen for 8 out of 11 sessions) * U.S. wheat rises for 8 out of 11 sessions * Strong demand led by China boosts wheat prices * Corn trades near 6-week low on harvest pressure By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Sept 24 U.S. wheat futures edged higher on Tuesday, rising for eight out of 11 sessions, buoyed as investors covered short positions and by strong global demand led by China. Corn eased, trading close to Monday's near six-week low as the market remained under pressure from harvesting in the United States which is on track to produce a record crop. The wheat market is being underpinned by demand from China after adverse weather damaged as much as 16 percent of the country's crop in May and June, boosting demand for U.S. supplies. "We continue to see solid imports of wheat into the Chinese market," said Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "The corn market has underperformed wheat in the last couple of weeks." Chicago Board of Trade December wheat had risen 0.3 percent to $6.55-1/2 a bushel by 0201 GMT, adding to 1.2-percent gains in the last session. December corn eased a quarter of a cent to $4.53 a bushel, not far from Monday's near six-week low of $4.48-1/4 a bushel. The China National Grain and Oils Information Center increased its projections for Chinese import demand to 7.5 million tonnes from 6.5 million. The revised figure would be the highest imports for China in a decade, although the estimate is lower than the 9.5 million tonnes forecast by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Exporters shipped 1.204 million tonnes of U.S. wheat in the week ended Sept. 12, including 406,700 tonnes of mostly soft red winter wheat and white wheat to China, as well as 186,400 tonnes of hard red winter wheat to Brazil, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture data. But U.S. wheat, which is still more expensive than supplies from most other parts of the world, will have to compete with a hefty Canadian crop on international markets, analysts said. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission said in its latest report on Friday that large speculators held their biggest bearish bet in CBOT wheat since May 2012, leaving the market ripe for short covering any time that prices tick higher. The U.S. corn harvest was 7 percent complete as of Sunday, up from 4 percent a week earlier but behind the five-year average of 16 percent, the USDA said. In its first U.S. soybean harvest figure for 2013, the USDA reported 3 percent was done, lagging the five-year average of 9 percent. The soybean harvest was 1 percent complete in both Iowa and Illinois, typically the two largest producers. November soybeans added 0.6 percent to $13.16 a bushel. Prices at 0201 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 655.50 2.00 +0.31% -28.20% 866.26 63 CBOT corn 453.00 -0.25 -0.06% -45.01% 757.01 37 CBOT soy 1316.00 8.25 +0.63% -19.33% 1574.41 35 CBOT rice $15.55 $0.01 +0.06% -2.36% $15.49 48 WTI crude $103.35 -$0.24 -0.23% +10.70% $89.43 33 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.349 $0.120 +9.77% +9.79% USD/AUD 0.940 -0.115 -10.92% -11.07% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)