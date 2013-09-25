SYDNEY, Sept 25 U.S. soybeans rose for a second
straight session on Wednesday, moving further from a one-month
low touched in the previous session, as uncertainty over
production supported prices.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans rose 0.3
percent to $13.16-1/2 a bushel, having firmed 0.3 percent on
Tuesday.
* December corn rose 0.17 percent to $4.49-1/2 a
bushel, having slid 1 percent in the previous session.
* December wheat rose 0.19 percent to $6.59-1/2 a
bushel, having closed up 0.7 percent on Tuesday.
* With the U.S. soybean harvest under way, commodity
analysts remain unsure of just how many acres were planted with
the oilseed last spring - necessary information in determining
the crop size of the world's largest producer.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday rated 50
percent of the soybean crop in good to excellent condition as of
Sunday, unchanged from the previous week and 1 percentage point
better than market expectations.
* Spot basis bids for corn and soybeans on Tuesday continued
their weeks-long descent across the U.S. Midwest as the harvest
of each commodity began to pick up steam, grain merchants said.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro slipped against the dollar and yen on Tuesday,
undermined by weaker-than-expected German sentiment data and
comments from European Central Bank officials that they were
prepared to do more to support the region's fragile recovery.
* Brent oil rose on Tuesday in spread trading that widened
the international benchmark's premium to U.S. crude, as market
players focused on easing tensions between Iran and the West.
* The Dow and S&P 500 ended lower on Tuesday, extending
their recent slide to a fourth session as worries over a
possible U.S. government shutdown added to investor caution.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600 Germany GfK consumer sentiment
1230 U.S. Durable goods orders
1400 U.S. New home sales
1600 Federal Reserve issues quarterly flow of funds accounts
Grains prices at 0039 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 659.50 1.25 +0.19% +2.05% 649.00 66
CBOT corn 449.50 0.75 +0.17% -0.33% 467.74 33
CBOT soy 1316.50 4.00 +0.30% +0.10% 1333.41 37
CBOT rice $15.49 $0.00 +0.03% -0.35% $15.47 45
WTI crude $103.30 $0.17 +0.16% -0.28% $106.92 33
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.347 -$0.005 -0.37% -0.42%
USD/AUD 0.938 -0.001 -0.13% -0.59%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)