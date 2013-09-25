SYDNEY, Sept 25 U.S. soybeans rose for a second straight session on Wednesday, moving further from a one-month low touched in the previous session, as uncertainty over production supported prices. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans rose 0.3 percent to $13.16-1/2 a bushel, having firmed 0.3 percent on Tuesday. * December corn rose 0.17 percent to $4.49-1/2 a bushel, having slid 1 percent in the previous session. * December wheat rose 0.19 percent to $6.59-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 0.7 percent on Tuesday. * With the U.S. soybean harvest under way, commodity analysts remain unsure of just how many acres were planted with the oilseed last spring - necessary information in determining the crop size of the world's largest producer. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday rated 50 percent of the soybean crop in good to excellent condition as of Sunday, unchanged from the previous week and 1 percentage point better than market expectations. * Spot basis bids for corn and soybeans on Tuesday continued their weeks-long descent across the U.S. Midwest as the harvest of each commodity began to pick up steam, grain merchants said. MARKET NEWS * The euro slipped against the dollar and yen on Tuesday, undermined by weaker-than-expected German sentiment data and comments from European Central Bank officials that they were prepared to do more to support the region's fragile recovery. * Brent oil rose on Tuesday in spread trading that widened the international benchmark's premium to U.S. crude, as market players focused on easing tensions between Iran and the West. * The Dow and S&P 500 ended lower on Tuesday, extending their recent slide to a fourth session as worries over a possible U.S. government shutdown added to investor caution. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 Germany GfK consumer sentiment 1230 U.S. Durable goods orders 1400 U.S. New home sales 1600 Federal Reserve issues quarterly flow of funds accounts Grains prices at 0039 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 659.50 1.25 +0.19% +2.05% 649.00 66 CBOT corn 449.50 0.75 +0.17% -0.33% 467.74 33 CBOT soy 1316.50 4.00 +0.30% +0.10% 1333.41 37 CBOT rice $15.49 $0.00 +0.03% -0.35% $15.47 45 WTI crude $103.30 $0.17 +0.16% -0.28% $106.92 33 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.347 -$0.005 -0.37% -0.42% USD/AUD 0.938 -0.001 -0.13% -0.59% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)