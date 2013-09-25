* Argentine weather, China demand give fundamental support
* Bargain buying, wheat strength boosts corn
* Soybeans buoyed by uncertainty over U.S. harvest
By Mark Weinraub
CHICAGO, Sept 25 U.S. wheat futures rallied on
Wednesday to their highest levels in more than two months on
hopes that U.S. supplies will gain traction in the competition
to fill overseas demand, traders said.
The strength in wheat, which has risen for 10 of the last 12
trading sessions, spilled over into the corn and soybean market.
Wheat's recent gains - prices for the benchmark Chicago
Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat contract
have risen 3.6 percent so far this week - have also caused some
investors to cover short positions as the market has surged
through key technical resistance points.
Worries that frost will limit wheat production in Argentina,
as well as expectations that demand from China will rise with
domestic prices at all-time highs and high-quality supplies
dwindling, have boosted export prospects for U.S. supplies and
spurred futures buying.
"Both of those things give the market a little bit better
reason to try to poke above resistance and see if we can reach a
higher value level," said Bill Gentry, a broker at Risk
Management Commodities.
Fundamentals suggest the market may be able to hold onto
recent gains, even with domestic supplies abundant and Canada
harvesting its largest crop in more than two decades.
"If Argentina has got a problem with their wheat supply, it
means a problem for the world exportable supplies," said Mike
Zuzolo, president of Global Commodity Analytics in Atchison,
Kansas. "Global supplies now, especially good quality supplies,
are going to be tighter than they thought they would be three
weeks ago."
A weaker U.S. dollar, which makes U.S. commodities more
affordable to overseas buyers, also bolstered the case for U.S.
wheat on the export market.
CBOT December wheat futures closed up 12-1/4 cents at
$6.70-1/2 a bushel. Prices peaked at $6.75 a bushel, the highest
on a continuous basis for the front-month contract since July
16.
The gains pushed CBOT December wheat above the high end of
its 20-day Bollinger range for the first time since May 3. MGEX
spring wheat and KCBT winter wheat also posted
strong gains.
CBOT December corn was up 6 cents at $4.54-3/4 per
bushel while CBOT November soybeans were 9-1/4 cents
higher at $13.21-3/4 a bushel.
Uncertainty over U.S. production as harvest nears added
further support to soybeans.
Bargain buyers helped prop up corn after the front-month
contract dropped to a three-year low on Tuesday. Gains in the
corn market were limited by seasonal harvest pressure as early
yield reports from the field were better than expected in
eastern areas of the U.S. Midwest.
Satisfactory weather is expected over the next couple of
weeks for harvesting of the 2013 U.S. corn and soybean crops, an
agricultural meteorologist said.
"Expectations of a record corn output will continue
pressuring corn prices going forward," said Joyce Liu, an
investment analyst at Phillip Futures Singapore.
Prices at 1:42 p.m. CDT (1842 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 454.75 6.00 1.3% -34.9%
CBOT soy 1321.75 9.25 0.7% -6.8%
CBOT meal 418.60 4.50 1.1% -0.5%
CBOT soyoil 41.82 -0.02 -0.1% -14.9%
CBOT wheat 670.50 12.25 1.9% -13.8%
CBOT rice 1548.00 -0.50 0.0% 4.2%
EU wheat 190.75 3.25 1.7% -23.8%
US crude 102.40 -0.73 -0.7% 11.5%
Dow Jones 15,282 -52 -0.3% 16.6%
Gold 1334.33 11.74 0.9% -20.3%
Euro/dollar 1.3523 0.0051 0.4% 2.5%
Dollar Index 80.3380 -0.2250 -0.3% 0.7%
Baltic Freight 2127 106 5.2% 204.3%
In U.S. cents, benchmark contracts, except EU wheat (euros) and
soymeal (dollars). CBOT wheat, corn and soybeans per bushel,
rice per hundredweight, soymeal per ton and soyoil per lb.
