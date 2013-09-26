By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, Sept 26 U.S. wheat futures rose for a
fourth straight session on Thursday to hover close to a
one-month high, as concerns over potential shortfalls in South
American production and firm demand from China underpinned
gains.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade December wheat rose 0.41
percent to $6.73-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 1.8 percent on
Wednesday when the grain hit a one-month high of $6.75 a bushel.
* November soybeans fell 0.13 percent to $13.20 a
bushel, having firmed 0.7 percent on Wednesday.
* December corn dipped 0.11 percent to $4.54-1/4 a
bushel, having gained 1.4 percent in the previous session.
* Wheat was supported by concerns that frost will limit
wheat production in Argentina, as well as expectations of robust
demand from China.
* Support for wheat causing some investors to cover short
positions as the market has surged through key technical
resistance points.
* Uncertainty over U.S. production as harvest nears adds
support to soybeans.
MARKET NEWS
* The U.S. dollar struggled to make any headway in Asia on
Thursday, having lost ground overnight as the United States made
little progress in averting a government shutdown next week or
on raising the limit on its borrowing.
* Crude oil prices edged lower in choppy trading on
Wednesday as comments from the Iranian foreign minister revived
hopes that talks over Tehran's nuclear program could see
progress, and as U.S. crude oil inventories posted a large
build.
* U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday and the S&P 500 put in a
fifth day of losses, its longest losing streak since the end of
2012, on jitters funding for the federal government would run
out and after a drop in shares of Wal-Mart Stores.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0645 France Consumer confidence
0800 Euro zone M3 money supply
1230 U.S. Final Q2 GDP
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1400 U.S. Pending home sales
Grains prices at 0056 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 673.25 2.75 +0.41% +2.28% 650.93 74
CBOT corn 454.25 -0.50 -0.11% +1.23% 467.93 42
CBOT soy 1320.00 -1.75 -0.13% +0.57% 1339.10 39
CBOT rice $15.50 $0.02 +0.10% +0.06% $15.51 46
WTI crude $102.35 -$0.31 -0.30% -0.76% $106.75 28
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.352 -$0.001 -0.04% +0.35%
USD/AUD 0.937 0.000 +0.04% -0.23%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
