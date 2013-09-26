By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Sept 26 U.S. wheat futures rose for a fourth straight session on Thursday to hover close to a one-month high, as concerns over potential shortfalls in South American production and firm demand from China underpinned gains. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade December wheat rose 0.41 percent to $6.73-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 1.8 percent on Wednesday when the grain hit a one-month high of $6.75 a bushel. * November soybeans fell 0.13 percent to $13.20 a bushel, having firmed 0.7 percent on Wednesday. * December corn dipped 0.11 percent to $4.54-1/4 a bushel, having gained 1.4 percent in the previous session. * Wheat was supported by concerns that frost will limit wheat production in Argentina, as well as expectations of robust demand from China. * Support for wheat causing some investors to cover short positions as the market has surged through key technical resistance points. * Uncertainty over U.S. production as harvest nears adds support to soybeans. MARKET NEWS * The U.S. dollar struggled to make any headway in Asia on Thursday, having lost ground overnight as the United States made little progress in averting a government shutdown next week or on raising the limit on its borrowing. * Crude oil prices edged lower in choppy trading on Wednesday as comments from the Iranian foreign minister revived hopes that talks over Tehran's nuclear program could see progress, and as U.S. crude oil inventories posted a large build. * U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday and the S&P 500 put in a fifth day of losses, its longest losing streak since the end of 2012, on jitters funding for the federal government would run out and after a drop in shares of Wal-Mart Stores. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0645 France Consumer confidence 0800 Euro zone M3 money supply 1230 U.S. Final Q2 GDP 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1400 U.S. Pending home sales Grains prices at 0056 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 673.25 2.75 +0.41% +2.28% 650.93 74 CBOT corn 454.25 -0.50 -0.11% +1.23% 467.93 42 CBOT soy 1320.00 -1.75 -0.13% +0.57% 1339.10 39 CBOT rice $15.50 $0.02 +0.10% +0.06% $15.51 46 WTI crude $102.35 -$0.31 -0.30% -0.76% $106.75 28 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.352 -$0.001 -0.04% +0.35% USD/AUD 0.937 0.000 +0.04% -0.23% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Ed Davies)