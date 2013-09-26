* Wheat firms for 4th straight session, hold near one-month high * Wheat lifted by Argentine output concerns, Chinese demand * Soybeans, corn fall after gains in previous session By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Sept 26 U.S. wheat futures edged higher for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday, matching a four-day rally at the end of July, as concerns over production in Argentina and expected increases in Chinese demand underpinned gains. Soybeans fell for the first time in three session as traders banked profits. Corn also fell. Chicago Board of Trade December wheat rose 0.1 percent to $6.71-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 1.9 percent on Wednesday, when the grain hit a one-month high of $6.75. Wheat has gained nearly 4 percent this week. "Wheat is being supported by concerns over frost in Argentina, while there is also the expected Chinese demand," said Andrew Woodhouse, grains analyst, Advance Trading Australasia. Fears over shortfalls in Argentine wheat output were stoked this week after the country's wheat belt was hit by frosts, and meteorologists have warned that the unfavourable weather could continue. A combination of cold weather and dry planting conditions could take a significant toll on Argentine 2013/14 wheat output. The agriculture ministry has cut its estimate for land under wheat cultivation to 3.4 million hectares (8.4 million acres), from a previous forecast of 3.9 million hectares, citing dry soil left by a rainless August and early September. Traders were also anticipating heavy Chinese demand after domestic crops were disrupted by bad weather. November soybeans fell 0.7 percent to $13.12-3/4 a bushel, giving back the gains from the previous session. Soybeans had drawn support from uncertainty over the U.S. crop, with mixed yields reported for the advancing harvest. December corn fell 0.3 percent to $4.53-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 1.3 percent in the previous session, buoyed by bargain buying. The U.S. corn harvest was 7 percent complete as of Sunday, up from 4 percent a week earlier but behind the five-year average of 16 percent, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on September 23. In its first U.S. soybean harvest figure for 2013, the USDA said 3 percent was done, lagging the five-year average of 9 percent. The soybean harvest was 1 percent complete in both Iowa and Illinois, typically the two largest producers. Grains prices at 0341 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 671.25 0.75 +0.11% +1.97% 650.86 72 CBOT corn 453.25 -1.50 -0.33% +1.00% 467.90 41 CBOT soy 1312.75 -9.00 -0.68% +0.02% 1338.86 37 CBOT rice $15.50 $0.02 +0.10% +0.06% $15.51 46 WTI crude $102.34 -$0.32 -0.31% -0.77% $106.75 28 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.352 $0.000 -0.03% +0.36% USD/AUD 0.936 -0.001 -0.07% -0.35% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Tom Hogue)