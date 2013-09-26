* Wheat firms for 4th straight session, hold near one-month
high
* Wheat lifted by Argentine output concerns, Chinese demand
* Soybeans, corn fall after gains in previous session
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, Sept 26 U.S. wheat futures edged higher
for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday, matching a
four-day rally at the end of July, as concerns over production
in Argentina and expected increases in Chinese demand
underpinned gains.
Soybeans fell for the first time in three session as traders
banked profits. Corn also fell.
Chicago Board of Trade December wheat rose 0.1 percent
to $6.71-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 1.9 percent on
Wednesday, when the grain hit a one-month high of $6.75.
Wheat has gained nearly 4 percent this week.
"Wheat is being supported by concerns over frost in
Argentina, while there is also the expected Chinese demand,"
said Andrew Woodhouse, grains analyst, Advance Trading
Australasia.
Fears over shortfalls in Argentine wheat output were stoked
this week after the country's wheat belt was hit by frosts, and
meteorologists have warned that the unfavourable weather could
continue.
A combination of cold weather and dry planting conditions
could take a significant toll on Argentine 2013/14 wheat output.
The agriculture ministry has cut its estimate for land under
wheat cultivation to 3.4 million hectares (8.4 million acres),
from a previous forecast of 3.9 million hectares, citing dry
soil left by a rainless August and early September.
Traders were also anticipating heavy Chinese demand after
domestic crops were disrupted by bad weather.
November soybeans fell 0.7 percent to $13.12-3/4 a
bushel, giving back the gains from the previous session.
Soybeans had drawn support from uncertainty over the U.S.
crop, with mixed yields reported for the advancing harvest.
December corn fell 0.3 percent to $4.53-1/4 a bushel,
having closed up 1.3 percent in the previous session, buoyed by
bargain buying.
The U.S. corn harvest was 7 percent complete as of Sunday,
up from 4 percent a week earlier but behind the five-year
average of 16 percent, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said
on September 23.
In its first U.S. soybean harvest figure for 2013, the USDA
said 3 percent was done, lagging the five-year average of 9
percent. The soybean harvest was 1 percent complete in both Iowa
and Illinois, typically the two largest producers.
Grains prices at 0341 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 671.25 0.75 +0.11% +1.97% 650.86 72
CBOT corn 453.25 -1.50 -0.33% +1.00% 467.90 41
CBOT soy 1312.75 -9.00 -0.68% +0.02% 1338.86 37
CBOT rice $15.50 $0.02 +0.10% +0.06% $15.51 46
WTI crude $102.34 -$0.32 -0.31% -0.77% $106.75 28
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.352 $0.000 -0.03% +0.36%
USD/AUD 0.936 -0.001 -0.07% -0.35%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
