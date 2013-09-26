* Wheat strength, short-covering support corn
* Soybeans weak on pressure from advancing U.S. harvest
* CBOT wheat at highest since July 16
(Updates with close of U.S. trading, adds new analyst comment)
By Mark Weinraub
CHICAGO, Sept 26 U.S. wheat futures rose for the
fourth day in a row on Thursday on expectations of strong world
demand due to crop woes in key production areas around the
globe, traders said.
Corn was pulled higher by the strength in wheat, which hit
its highest in more than two months, as well as a round of
short-covering. Soybeans closed lower, however, due to pressure
from the ongoing harvest in the U.S. Midwest.
"You have had absolutely just tremendous exports in wheat
going on here," said Dewey Strickler, president of Ag Watch
Market Advisors. "If we continue the pace, we could probably
reach 1.6 billion bushels compared to the U.S. Agriculture
Department's estimate of 1.1 billion."
USDA said on Thursday morning that old-crop export sales of
wheat were 620,200 tonnes in the latest week, which was in line
with the analysts' robust expectations of between 500,000 to
700,000 tonnes. That followed last week's report that showed
that exporters had loaded and shipped the largest weekly volume
of U.S. wheat in at least 23 years.
Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat
futures settled up 7-3/4 cents at $6.78-1/4 a bushel.
Prices, which have gained 5 percent during the four-day rally,
peaked at $6.79-1/4, the highest since July 16.
Stepped-up purchases by Brazil and China, which was forced
to boost imports after weather damaged their domestic crop, have
helped strengthen the wheat market.
"In the last four weeks they (U.S. wheat exports) have
averaged more than 600,000 tonnes, so only 338,000 tonnes a week
is now needed to reach the USDA's (2013/14) target of 29.9
million tonnes," French grain consultant ODA said.
CBOT November soybeans were off 5 cents at $13.16-3/4
per bushel while December corn gained 2 cents to $4.56-3/4
per bushel.
Harvest advances also pressured the cash market, where basis
levels for both corn and soybeans plunged in areas of the
eastern U.S. Midwest where farmers have made good progress in
the past few days.
Some positioning was noted ahead of the USDA's quarterly
stocks report next week, which weighed on soybean prices, said
Nicole Thomas, a partner for McKeany-Flavell Co.
Traders said that short-covering showed up as corn prices
neared the three-year low hit earlier this week.
"The large speculative short position in the market makes it
vulnerable to short covering, but the increasing yield estimates
and increasing harvest pace will continue to weigh on prices,"
Sterling Smith, a futures specialist for Citi in Chicago, said
in a note to clients.
A few light showers over the next two weeks will cause only
minor slowdowns in harvesting the U.S. corn and soybean crops,
an agricultural meteorologist said on Thursday. MDA Weather
Services said there are no big threats to harvesting and
temperatures will be above normal so there are no threats to
crops from a frost either.
