* U.S. wheat up for 4th day, rises 5.1 pct this wk * Strong demand from China, Brazil driving prices higher * Corn up 1.2 pct this wk, harvest pressure caps gains (Adds comment, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Sept 27 U.S. wheat rose to its highest in more than two months on Friday and is on track for its biggest weekly gain in 14-months, buoyed by expectations of strong demand from China and Brazil. Corn was little changed after closing higher on Thursday, tracking gains in wheat futures, while soybeans fell for a second session on pressure from the ongoing harvest in the United States. "U.S. wheat is firm because of increasing overseas demand from countries like Brazil and China as unfavourable weather has hit their domestic crops," said Joyce Liu, an investment analyst at Phillip Futures Singapore. For the week, front-month wheat is up 5.1 percent, its biggest weekly gain since July 2012, while December corn has gained 1.2 percent after three consecutive weeks of decline. November soybeans are little changed this week after suffering deep losses the week before. On Friday, the Chicago Board of Trade spot-month wheat contract rose as much as 0.2 percent to $6.80 a bushel, its highest since July 16. December corn fell a quarter of a cent to $4.56-1/2 a bushel, while November soybeans eased 0.2 percent to $13.14-1/2 a bushel. The USDA said on Thursday that old-crop export sales of wheat were 620,200 tonnes in the latest week - in line with analysts' robust expectations of 500,000 to 700,000 tonnes. That followed last week's report that showed exporters had loaded and shipped the largest weekly volume of U.S. wheat in at least 23 years. Stepped-up purchases by Brazil and China, which were forced to boost imports after weather damaged their domestic crop, have helped strengthen the wheat market. The rally in wheat comes despite the International Grains Council raising its outlook for global supplies. The IGC boosted its forecast for global wheat production in 2013/14 and stocks at the end of the season, partly reflecting improved crop outlooks in the European Union and North Africa. Global wheat output was projected at 693 million tonnes, up from a previous forecast of 691 million and well above the prior season's 655 million. Harvest advances pressured the cash market, with basis levels for both corn and soybeans plunging in areas of the eastern U.S. Midwest where farmers have made good progress in the past few days. A few light showers over the next two weeks will cause only minor slowdowns in harvesting the U.S. corn and soybean crops, an agricultural meteorologist said on Thursday. MDA Weather Services said there are no big threats to harvesting and temperatures would be above normal so frost is unlikely. Commodity funds bought a net 3,000 Chicago Board of Trade corn contracts on Thursday, trade sources said. They purchased 4,000 wheat and sold 3,000 soybean contracts. Prices at 0225 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 679.50 1.25 +0.18% 867.06 76 CBOT corn 456.50 -0.25 -0.05% 757.13 43 CBOT soy 1314.50 -2.25 -0.17% 1574.36 37 CBOT rice $15.40 $0.08 +0.52% $15.48 44 WTI crude $102.78 -$0.25 -0.24% $89.41 32 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.348 $0.119 USD/AUD 0.934 -0.121 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)