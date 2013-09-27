* Strong demand from China, Brazil supporting gains * CBOT wheat inches down after high, Chicago session eyed * Rain-prevented sowings in Ukraine may add supply tension * Corn, soy little changed, harvest progress curbs prices (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Sept 27 U.S. wheat reached its highest in over two months on Friday, buoyed by expectations of strong demand from China and Brazil. Prices later edged down during European trading but traders said they were waiting for the Chicago session to see if a rally that has lifted front-month wheat by almost 5 percent this week would carry on. Corn was little changed as support from wheat played out against pressure from the advancing U.S. harvest, forecast to produce a record crop. Soybeans turned slightly higher as a bounce in Asian palm oil futures helped cushion harvest pressure on U.S. soy. "U.S. wheat is firm because of increasing overseas demand from countries like Brazil and China as unfavourable weather has hit their domestic crops," said Joyce Liu, an investment analyst at Phillip Futures Singapore. Chicago Board of Trade December wheat earlier rose to $6.80 a bushel, a highest spot price since July 16. By 1155 GMT, it was down 0.1 percent at $677.50. The USDA said on Thursday that old-crop export sales of wheat were 620,200 tonnes in the latest week. This was well below the previous weekly haul of 1.2 million tonnes, the biggest in at least 23 years, but still above the pace needed to reach the USDA's wheat export target for this season. Hefty purchases by Brazil and China have driven this wave of U.S. exports, which are well over half the USDA's target of 29.9 million tonnes just four months into the 2013/14 marketing year. In another sign of Brazilian import needs, millers are looking at Polish wheat as a cheaper alternative to North American supply, milling group Pacifico said Thursday. "It's really the demand news that is important," one European trader said. "What happened is that the U.S. cash market picked up with the demand prospects and in its wake you had funds starting to cover short positions." The wheat market brushed off an increased outlook for global supply in 2013/14 from the International Grains Council on Thursday, with traders saying the supply picture was more or less priced in. But in a potential shift in the supply outlook for next season, Ukrainian grain lobby UAC said on Friday that heavy rain may sharply reduce the area of winter wheat sown for 2014. A big decline in sowings could also impact this season's supply by prompting government to consider imposing some export restrictions for wheat in the 2013/14, UAC said. CBOT December corn fell 0.1 percent to $4.56-1/4 a bushel, while November soybeans added 0.3 percent to $13.20-3/4 a bushel. Harvest advances pressured the cash market, with basis levels for both corn and soybeans plunging in areas of the eastern U.S. Midwest where farmers have made good progress in the past few days. A few light showers over the next two weeks will cause only minor slowdowns in harvesting the U.S. corn and soybean crops, an agricultural meteorologist said on Thursday. * Prices as of 1155 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move CBOT wheat 677.50 -0.75 -0.11 CBOT corn 456.25 -0.50 -0.11 CBOT soy 1320.75 4.00 +0.30 Paris wheat 191.75 0.50 +0.26 Paris maize 169.50 0.50 +0.30 Paris rape 365.25 1.00 +0.27 WTI crude oil 102.79 -0.24 -0.23 Euro/dlr 1.35 +0.31 * CBOT futures prices are in cents per bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne, WTI crude oil in dollars per barrel. (Editing by Keiron Henderson)