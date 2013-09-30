SYDNEY, Sept 30 U.S. wheat fell for the first time in six sessions on Monday amid a broad-based commodity sell-off but is poised to record its first quarterly rise in a year, buoyed by strong export demand from China and Brazil. FUNDAMENTALS * Front month Chicago Board Of Trade wheat is up nearly 6 percent for the month, the biggest jump since July, 2012. * Wheat poised to finish the quarter up nearly 5.1 percent, the first quarterly gain for a year. * Front-month soybeans down more 16 percent for the quarter, the worst performing period in three years. * Beans down 8 percent for the month, having firmed 3.6 percent in August. * Spot corn is down more than 33 percent for the quarter, the worst quarter since September 1996 as an expected bumper U.S. crop weighed on prices. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture said private exporters reported sales of 121,600 tonnes of U.S. wheat to unknown destinations. * Brazilian millers are looking at Polish wheat as a cheaper alternative to North American supply, milling group Pacifico said Thursday. * Soybeans under pressure ahead of the USDA's stocks report latert this week, which is expected to show Sept. 1 U.S. soybean inventories at a nine-year low. MARKET NEWS * The euro fell hard in Asia on Monday with Italy in the grip of a fresh political crisis, while investors also sold the greenback as a midnight deadline to avert a shutdown in Washington loomed large. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0145 China HSBC Final manufacturing PMI 0600 Germany Retail sales 0645 France Producer prices 0900 Euro zone Flash inflation 1230 U.S. Midwest manufacturing index 1430 U.S. Fed Texas manufacturing index Grains prices at 0035 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 681.25 -1.75 -0.26% +0.44% 653.47 75 CBOT corn 453.25 -0.75 -0.17% -0.77% 467.07 41 CBOT soy 1311.25 -8.50 -0.64% -0.42% 1342.53 37 CBOT rice $15.40 -$0.01 -0.03% +0.49% $15.52 42 WTI crude $101.60 -$1.27 -1.23% -1.39% $106.43 29 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.349 -$0.003 -0.20% +0.04% USD/AUD 0.929 -0.003 -0.30% -0.78% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)