SYDNEY, Sept 30 U.S. wheat fell for the first
time in six sessions on Monday amid a broad-based commodity
sell-off but is poised to record its first quarterly rise in a
year, buoyed by strong export demand from China and Brazil.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Front month Chicago Board Of Trade wheat is up
nearly 6 percent for the month, the biggest jump since July,
2012.
* Wheat poised to finish the quarter up nearly 5.1 percent,
the first quarterly gain for a year.
* Front-month soybeans down more 16 percent for the
quarter, the worst performing period in three years.
* Beans down 8 percent for the month, having firmed 3.6
percent in August.
* Spot corn is down more than 33 percent for the
quarter, the worst quarter since September 1996 as an expected
bumper U.S. crop weighed on prices.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture said private exporters
reported sales of 121,600 tonnes of U.S. wheat to unknown
destinations.
* Brazilian millers are looking at Polish wheat as a cheaper
alternative to North American supply, milling group Pacifico
said Thursday.
* Soybeans under pressure ahead of the USDA's stocks report
latert this week, which is expected to show Sept. 1 U.S. soybean
inventories at a nine-year low.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro fell hard in Asia on Monday with Italy in the
grip of a fresh political crisis, while investors also sold the
greenback as a midnight deadline to avert a shutdown in
Washington loomed large.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0145 China HSBC Final manufacturing PMI
0600 Germany Retail sales
0645 France Producer prices
0900 Euro zone Flash inflation
1230 U.S. Midwest manufacturing index
1430 U.S. Fed Texas manufacturing index
Grains prices at 0035 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 681.25 -1.75 -0.26% +0.44% 653.47 75
CBOT corn 453.25 -0.75 -0.17% -0.77% 467.07 41
CBOT soy 1311.25 -8.50 -0.64% -0.42% 1342.53 37
CBOT rice $15.40 -$0.01 -0.03% +0.49% $15.52 42
WTI crude $101.60 -$1.27 -1.23% -1.39% $106.43 29
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.349 -$0.003 -0.20% +0.04%
USD/AUD 0.929 -0.003 -0.30% -0.78%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
