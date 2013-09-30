* Soybeans, corn edge lower as U.S. harvest gathers pace * Wheat holds near highest in 2 months on demand hopes * Market eyes U.S. quarterly stocks report for direction (Adds comment, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Sept 30 Chicago soybeans edged lower on Monday, hovering around a 1-month low, while corn fell for a second consecutive session under pressure from a near-record U.S. harvest. Wheat was little changed, holding near its highest in more than two months as the market took a breather ahead of a quarterly stocks report to be issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture at 1600 GMT. "I feel beans will fall below $12 a bushel over the next month as the harvest progresses," said Ole Houe, an analyst at Sydney-based brokerage IKON Commodities. "The level of current harvest does not warrant $13 beans, prices have to come down." Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans had fallen 0.6 percent to $13.12 a bushel by 0235 GMT, while December corn slid 0.2 percent to $4.53-1/4 a bushel. The spot-month wheat contract fell half a cent to $6.82-1/2 a bushel, after climbing to its highest since July 12 on Friday. Only minor interruptions are seen in the U.S. corn and soybean harvest over the next couple of weeks and there are no signs of an early frost that would harm either crop, agricultural meteorologists said on Friday. America's farmers have begun gathering what is likely to be a record-sized corn crop and one of the top five soybean harvests amid overall mild autumn weather. Large speculators increased their net short position in CBOT corn futures in the week to Sept. 24, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans. Grains analysts and traders are preparing for a government report on Monday that could portray razor-thin corn and soybean supplies in the United States. In its quarterly grain stocks report, traders expect the USDA to peg U.S. soybean supply on Sept. 1 at 124 million bushels, which would be a nine-year low. The USDA is also expected to report corn stocks at a tight 681 million bushels, a 17-year low, based on a poll of traders and analysts conducted by Reuters. The average of analysts' estimates for Sept. 1 U.S. wheat stocks was 1.913 billion bushels, a four-year low. The wheat market has been underpinned by strong demand from China and Brazil. Hefty purchases by Brazil and China have driven U.S. exports, which are well over half the USDA's target of 29.9 million tonnes just four months into the 2013/14 marketing year. On Friday, the USDA said private exporters reported sales of 121,600 tonnes of U.S. wheat to unknown destinations. Underscoring Brazilian import needs, millers are looking at Polish wheat as a cheaper alternative to North American supply, milling group Pacifico said Thursday. Prices at 0235 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 682.50 -0.50 -0.07% 867.16 76 CBOT corn 453.25 -0.75 -0.17% 757.02 41 CBOT soy 1312.00 -7.75 -0.59% 1574.28 38 CBOT rice $15.40 $0.00 -0.03% $15.48 42 WTI crude $101.67 -$1.20 -1.17% $89.37 29 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.349 $0.120 USD/AUD 0.930 -0.126 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)