* Soybeans near 1-month low as U.S. harvest gathers pace * Corn little changed as quarterly stocks data awaited * Wheat holds near two-month high on robust demand (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Sept 30 Chicago soybeans edged lower on Monday to trade near a one-month low, as the market reacted to an advancing U.S. harvest while awaiting clearer impetus from U.S. grain stocks estimates. Wheat also inched down, after hitting its highest level in more than two months on the back of export demand, while corn rose a touch in cautious trading before the U.S. Department of Agriculture's quarterly stocks report due at 1600 GMT. Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans had fallen 0.3 percent to $13.15-3/4 a bushel by 1117 GMT, within range of a one-month low of $13.05-1/4 struck last Monday. December corn added 0.4 percent to $4.55-3/4 a bushel. December wheat fell a quarter of a cent to $6.82-3/4 a bushel, as it consolidated close to Friday's peak of $6.85-1/2 that was the highest spot level since July 12. Harvest progress in what is likely to be a record-sized corn crop and one of the top five soybean crops has weighed on Chicago futures. Only minor interruptions are seen in the U.S. corn and soybean harvest over the next couple of weeks and there are no signs of an early frost that would harm either crop, agricultural meteorologists said on Friday. "I feel beans will fall below $12 a bushel over the next month as the harvest progresses," said Ole Houe, an analyst at Sydney-based brokerage IKON Commodities. "The level of current harvest does not warrant $13 beans, prices have to come down." But price movements were limited as investors braced themselves for the USDA's stocks data that will outline corn and soy stocks following a drought-hit 2012 harvest. Traders and analysts on average expect the USDA to peg U.S. soybean supply on Sept. 1 at a nine-year low of 124 million bushels, and corn stocks at a 17-year low of 681 million bushels, a Reuters poll showed. The market will also be looking at the USDA's wheat stocks estimate to see how export and feed demand has drawn down what have been more ample supplies of wheat. The wheat market has been underpinned by strong demand from China and Brazil, which have helped take U.S. exports to over half the USDA's target of 29.9 million tonnes just four months into the 2013/14 marketing year. On Friday, the USDA said private exporters reported sales of 121,600 tonnes of U.S. wheat to unknown destinations. But some analysts said wheat may have limited room to rally further as the large U.S. corn crop arrives. "Early-season export demand for U.S. wheat remains price-supportive, though we expect that continued global feed substitution back to corn and adequate supply in the EU and FSU should contain the upside potential for prices," Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note, referring to the European Union and former Soviet Union countries. However, rain-plagued sowing of winter wheat in Ukraine and Russia have raised an early risk for next year's wheat harvest. Large speculators increased their net short position in CBOT corn futures in the week to Sept. 24, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans. * Prices as of 1117 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move CBOT wheat 682.75 -0.25 -0.04 CBOT corn 455.75 1.75 +0.39 CBOT soy 1315.75 -4.00 -0.30 Paris wheat 194.00 0.50 +0.26 Paris maize 170.50 1.25 +0.74 Paris rape 366.50 -0.75 -0.20 WTI crude oil 101.43 -1.44 -1.40 Euro/dlr 1.35 -0.18 * CBOT futures prices are in cents per bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne, WTI crude oil in dollars per barrel. (Editing by Joseph Radford and Keiron Henderson)