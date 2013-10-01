By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Oct 1 U.S. corn fell to a three-year low, while soybeans slid to a near seven-week trough on Tuesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture surprised the market by pegging stocks above market expectations. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans was down 0.7 percent at $12.74-1/4 a bushel, just above the session low of $12.72-1/4 a bushel, the lowest since August 16. Soybeans closed down nearly 3 percent on Monday. * December corn was trading down 0.2 percent at $4.40-1/2, near a session low of $4.40-1/4 a bushel, a three-year low for spot corn. Corn slid 2.8 percent in the previous session. * USDA estimated corn supplies at 824 million bushels and soybeans at 141 million bushels as of Sept. 1. * Analysts, on average, had expected corn stocks at 681 million bushels and soybeans at 124 million. * USDA said the corn harvest was 12 percent complete, below the five-year average of 23 percent. Soybeans were 11 percent harvested, compared with a five-year average of 20 percent. MARKET NEWS * The dollar was subdued in Asia on Tuesday and vulnerable against safe-haven currencies with Washington still locked in a bitter struggle just hours ahead of a midnight deadline that will see much of the U.S. government begin to shut down. * Crude oil on both sides of the Atlantic fell on Monday but pared losses late in the day as traders bought contracts to square short positions as the third quarter ended and as the likelihood of an imminent U.S. government shutdown remained uncertain. * U.S. stocks closed lower on Monday with just hours to go before a midnight deadline to avert a federal government shutdown, but major indexes ended September with solid monthly gains. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0100 China Official manufacturing PMI 0743 Italy Markit/ADACI manufacturing PMI 0748 France Markit manufacturing PMI 0753 Germany Markit/BME manufacturing PMI 0755 Germany Unemployment rate 0758 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI 0900 Euro zone Unemployment rate 1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales 1258 U.S. Markit manufacturing PMI final 1400 U.S. Construction spending 1400 U.S. ISM manufacturing index Grains prices at 0018 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 678.00 -0.50 -0.07% -0.04% 653.36 70 CBOT corn 440.50 -1.00 -0.23% -3.56% 466.64 28 CBOT soy 1274.25 -8.50 -0.66% -3.23% 1341.30 28 CBOT rice $15.11 -$0.03 -0.17% -1.40% $15.51 31 WTI crude $102.29 -$0.04 -0.04% -0.56% $106.29 33 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.352 $0.000 +0.01% +0.26% USD/AUD 0.932 0.000 +0.02% -0.46% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Richard Pullin)