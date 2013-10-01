By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, Oct 1 U.S. corn fell to a three-year
low, while soybeans slid to a near seven-week trough on Tuesday
after the U.S. Department of Agriculture surprised the market by
pegging stocks above market expectations.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans was down
0.7 percent at $12.74-1/4 a bushel, just above the session low
of $12.72-1/4 a bushel, the lowest since August 16. Soybeans
closed down nearly 3 percent on Monday.
* December corn was trading down 0.2 percent at
$4.40-1/2, near a session low of $4.40-1/4 a bushel, a
three-year low for spot corn. Corn slid 2.8 percent in the
previous session.
* USDA estimated corn supplies at 824 million bushels and
soybeans at 141 million bushels as of Sept. 1.
* Analysts, on average, had expected corn stocks at 681
million bushels and soybeans at 124 million.
* USDA said the corn harvest was 12 percent complete, below
the five-year average of 23 percent. Soybeans were 11 percent
harvested, compared with a five-year average of 20 percent.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar was subdued in Asia on Tuesday and vulnerable
against safe-haven currencies with Washington still locked in a
bitter struggle just hours ahead of a midnight deadline that
will see much of the U.S. government begin to shut down.
* Crude oil on both sides of the Atlantic fell on Monday but
pared losses late in the day as traders bought contracts to
square short positions as the third quarter ended and as the
likelihood of an imminent U.S. government shutdown remained
uncertain.
* U.S. stocks closed lower on Monday with just hours to go
before a midnight deadline to avert a federal government
shutdown, but major indexes ended September with solid monthly
gains.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0100 China Official manufacturing PMI
0743 Italy Markit/ADACI manufacturing PMI
0748 France Markit manufacturing PMI
0753 Germany Markit/BME manufacturing PMI
0755 Germany Unemployment rate
0758 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI
0900 Euro zone Unemployment rate
1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales
1258 U.S. Markit manufacturing PMI final
1400 U.S. Construction spending
1400 U.S. ISM manufacturing index
Grains prices at 0018 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 678.00 -0.50 -0.07% -0.04% 653.36 70
CBOT corn 440.50 -1.00 -0.23% -3.56% 466.64 28
CBOT soy 1274.25 -8.50 -0.66% -3.23% 1341.30 28
CBOT rice $15.11 -$0.03 -0.17% -1.40% $15.51 31
WTI crude $102.29 -$0.04 -0.04% -0.56% $106.29 33
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.352 $0.000 +0.01% +0.26%
USD/AUD 0.932 0.000 +0.02% -0.46%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Richard Pullin)