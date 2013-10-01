* U.S. soybeans fall for 2nd day to lowest in six weeks
* Corn hits 3-yr low on higher-than-expected U.S. stocks
* Wheat little changed, strong demand underpins prices
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Oct 1 Chicago soybeans slid to a
six-week low on Tuesday, while corn dropped to its lowest in
three years, stung by a U.S. report showing higher-than-expected
stocks as harvest of near-record crops gathers pace.
Wheat was little changed after easing in the last session on
pressure from the weakness in corn and soybeans, although losses
were limited as strong demand tightens supplies.
U.S. corn and soybean stockpiles were far larger than
expected at the start of this marketing year on Sept. 1, the
government said on Monday, with the higher soybean stocks
buffering a late start for the fall harvest.
The USDA, in potentially one of the last reports before a
possible shutdown of the U.S. government, estimated corn
supplies at 824 million bushels and soybeans at 141 million
bushels as of Sept. 1.
Analysts, on average, expected corn stocks at 681 million
bushels and soybeans at 124 million.
The report came as U.S. farmers were in the early stages of
harvesting a forecasted record-large corn crop and the fourth
largest U.S. soy crop.
"Corn and soybeans are likely to be under pressure after
yesterday's bearish data from the USDA," said Joyce Liu, an
investment analyst at Phillip Futures Singapore. "The favourable
weather will also boost the harvesting of these two crops."
Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans fell as much
as 0.7 percent to 12.72-1/4 a bushel, lowest since Aug. 16.
Chicago December corn gave up as much as 0.5 percent to
$4.40-1/4 a bushel.
The progress of the U.S. corn harvest advanced to 12 percent
this week, up five percentage points, while soybean harvest
progress reached 11 percent, up eight percentage points, the
USDA said in a crop progress report on Monday.
Mostly dry weather favoured field work, but the harvest of
both crops was still off to the slowest start in four years,
following widespread planting delays in the spring.
Commodity funds sold a net 16,000 CBOT corn contracts on
Monday, trade sources said. They were even in wheat and sold
18,000 soybean contracts.
The wheat market has been underpinned by strong demand from
China and Brazil, which has helped take U.S. exports to more
than half the USDA's target of 29.9 million tonnes just four
months into the 2013/14 marketing year.
The spot-month wheat contract fell a quarter of a cent
to $6.78-1/4 a bushel, after climbing to its highest since June
24 on Monday.
The government said this year's wheat crop totalled 2.128
billion bushels, up 14 million bushels from its previous
estimate and 20 million bushels more than analysts expected. But
stocks of hard red winter wheat came in at only 744 million
bushels, compared with trade estimates of 788 million.
Wheat gained 5.5 percent in September for the best monthly
gain since July 2012. The strong month helped lift futures to a
4.6 percent quarterly gain - the first quarterly rise in a year.
