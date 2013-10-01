* U.S. soybeans fall for 2nd day to lowest in six weeks * Corn hits 3-yr low on higher-than-expected U.S. stocks * Wheat little changed, strong demand underpins prices (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Oct 1 Chicago soybeans slid to a six-week low on Tuesday, while corn dropped to its lowest in three years, stung by a U.S. report showing higher-than-expected stocks as harvest of near-record crops gathers pace. Wheat was little changed after easing in the last session on pressure from the weakness in corn and soybeans, although losses were limited as strong demand tightens supplies. U.S. corn and soybean stockpiles were far larger than expected at the start of this marketing year on Sept. 1, the government said on Monday, with the higher soybean stocks buffering a late start for the fall harvest. The USDA, in potentially one of the last reports before a possible shutdown of the U.S. government, estimated corn supplies at 824 million bushels and soybeans at 141 million bushels as of Sept. 1. Analysts, on average, expected corn stocks at 681 million bushels and soybeans at 124 million. The report came as U.S. farmers were in the early stages of harvesting a forecasted record-large corn crop and the fourth largest U.S. soy crop. "Corn and soybeans are likely to be under pressure after yesterday's bearish data from the USDA," said Joyce Liu, an investment analyst at Phillip Futures Singapore. "The favourable weather will also boost the harvesting of these two crops." Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans fell as much as 0.7 percent to 12.72-1/4 a bushel, lowest since Aug. 16. Chicago December corn gave up as much as 0.5 percent to $4.40-1/4 a bushel. The progress of the U.S. corn harvest advanced to 12 percent this week, up five percentage points, while soybean harvest progress reached 11 percent, up eight percentage points, the USDA said in a crop progress report on Monday. Mostly dry weather favoured field work, but the harvest of both crops was still off to the slowest start in four years, following widespread planting delays in the spring. Commodity funds sold a net 16,000 CBOT corn contracts on Monday, trade sources said. They were even in wheat and sold 18,000 soybean contracts. The wheat market has been underpinned by strong demand from China and Brazil, which has helped take U.S. exports to more than half the USDA's target of 29.9 million tonnes just four months into the 2013/14 marketing year. The spot-month wheat contract fell a quarter of a cent to $6.78-1/4 a bushel, after climbing to its highest since June 24 on Monday. The government said this year's wheat crop totalled 2.128 billion bushels, up 14 million bushels from its previous estimate and 20 million bushels more than analysts expected. But stocks of hard red winter wheat came in at only 744 million bushels, compared with trade estimates of 788 million. Wheat gained 5.5 percent in September for the best monthly gain since July 2012. The strong month helped lift futures to a 4.6 percent quarterly gain - the first quarterly rise in a year. Prices at 0214 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 678.25 -0.25 -0.04% 867.02 70 CBOT corn 441.25 -0.25 -0.06% 756.62 29 CBOT soy 1277.25 -5.50 -0.43% 1573.12 29 CBOT rice $15.17 $0.04 +0.23% $15.47 34 WTI crude $102.02 -$0.31 -0.30% $89.38 31 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.352 $0.123 USD/AUD 0.933 -0.123 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Tom Hogue)