* Corn traders near 3-yr low on record US harvest * Improving soybean crop condition weighs on prices * Canada canola output seen at record high of 16.6 mln T * Wheat underpinned by strong demand, tight supply (Adds comment, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Oct 2 U.S. corn slid for a fourth session on Wednesday to hover around its lowest in three years, while soybeans traded near 19-month lows as rising global supplies continued to pressure agricultural markets. Wheat was little changed after rising 0.7 percent on Tuesday, with strong demand and tighter supplies supporting prices. "The bearish tone in the oilseed market largely reflects the exceptional Canadian canola production prospects and the ramping up of progress in the U.S. soybean harvest," said Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "Export demand remains very strong for U.S. wheat." Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans had fallen 0.1 percent to 12.66-3/4 a bushel by 0319 GMT, while December corn dropped 0.7 percent to $4.36 a bushel. Spot-month soybeans declined to $12.63-1/2 a bushel on Tuesday, their lowest since February 2012. December corn hit a three-year low of $4.35-1/4 in the last session. The shutdown of the government, including the U.S. Agriculture Department, due to a budget impasse could impact markets as many traders rely on USDA data for information on crop conditions and export sales. Corn and soybeans remained under pressure from a USDA report released before the shutdown stating that supplies were much larger than analysts anticipated, providing a cushion amid the slowest harvest in four years. In another report that was bearish for prices, the government said the condition of the soybean crop had improved by 3 percentage points. Warm, dry September weather has likely topped up already huge Canadian crops of wheat and canola to record-high levels, according to a Reuters poll of 17 traders and analysts. Canola production likely climbed to a record high of 16.6 million tonnes, according to the average estimate, rising about 1.9 million tonnes since late August, according to the poll. Statistics Canada will on Friday issue its second report of the year on crop production and yields. Commodity brokerage INTL FCStone on Tuesday said it raised its forecast of U.S. 2013 corn production to 14.150 billion bushels, from 13.942 billion in its previous monthly report. The firm increased its forecast of U.S. 2013 soybean production to 3.163 billion bushels, from the 3.146 billion bushels predicted in September. The spot-month wheat contract was unchanged at $6.81-1/4 a bushel. Slightly smaller stocks of wheat continued to underpin the market amid strong global demand for U.S. supplies, especially from China and Brazil. U.S. wheat exporters have already sold more than half the USDA's target of 29.9 million tonnes just four months into the 2013/14 marketing year. Prices at 0319 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 681.25 0.00 +0.00% -25.38% 867.12 72 CBOT corn 436.00 -3.00 -0.68% -47.07% 756.44 26 CBOT soy 1266.75 -1.25 -0.10% -22.34% 1572.77 26 CBOT rice $15.00 $0.02 +0.13% -5.81% $15.47 30 WTI crude $101.57 -$0.47 -0.46% +8.79% $89.37 28 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.352 $0.123 +10.01% +10.03% USD/AUD 0.937 -0.118 -11.22% -11.37% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)