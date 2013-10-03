SYDNEY, Oct 3 U.S. wheat rose for the third session on Thursday on expectations that exports would pick up as unfavourable conditions hit the Black Sea growing region. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade December wheat climbed 0.33 percent to $6.88-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.7 percent on Wednesday. * November soybeans were little changed at $12.73 a bushel, after firming 0.5 percent on Wednesday. * December corn advanced 0.28 percent to $4.40-1/4 a bushel, having ended little changed in the previous session. * Heavy rains in Ukraine will reduce winter grain sowing areas and slow exports, the country's agriculture minister told Reuters this week. Exports also slowed out of Russia last month. * Weaker exports from that region could shift some demand to the United States. * A U.S. Department of Agriculture report released on Monday, before a government shutdown, said existing U.S. corn and soy supplies were much larger than analysts had anticipated, providing a cushion amid the slowest harvest in four years. MARKET NEWS * The dollar languished at eight-month lows early in Asia on Thursday as the U.S. government shutdown dragged on, while positive developments in Italian politics and a watchful but patient European Central Bank helped lift the euro. * Crude oil prices ended with their largest gain in two weeks on Wednesday following news that TransCanada Corp's Keystone XL Gulf Coast pipeline would start up by year-end. * Wall Street retreated on Wednesday as political wrangling in Washington raised investor concerns that the government shutdown could be prolonged. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0758 Euro zone Services PMI final 0900 Euro zone Retail sales 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1400 U.S. ISM Non-manufacturing index Grains prices at 0039 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 688.25 2.25 +0.33% +1.03% 656.93 77 CBOT corn 440.25 1.25 +0.28% +0.28% 462.48 31 CBOT soy 1273.00 -0.75 -0.06% +0.39% 1338.82 27 CBOT rice $14.96 -$0.01 -0.10% -0.10% $15.48 25 WTI crude $103.74 -$0.36 -0.35% +1.67% $106.25 47 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.358 $0.001 +0.04% +0.42% USD/AUD 0.938 -0.001 -0.09% -0.22% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)