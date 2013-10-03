SYDNEY, Oct 3 U.S. wheat rose for the third
session on Thursday on expectations that exports would pick up
as unfavourable conditions hit the Black Sea growing region.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade December wheat climbed 0.33
percent to $6.88-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.7 percent on
Wednesday.
* November soybeans were little changed at $12.73 a
bushel, after firming 0.5 percent on Wednesday.
* December corn advanced 0.28 percent to $4.40-1/4 a
bushel, having ended little changed in the previous session.
* Heavy rains in Ukraine will reduce winter grain sowing
areas and slow exports, the country's agriculture minister told
Reuters this week. Exports also slowed out of Russia last month.
* Weaker exports from that region could shift some demand to
the United States.
* A U.S. Department of Agriculture report released on
Monday, before a government shutdown, said existing U.S. corn
and soy supplies were much larger than analysts had anticipated,
providing a cushion amid the slowest harvest in four years.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar languished at eight-month lows early in Asia on
Thursday as the U.S. government shutdown dragged on, while
positive developments in Italian politics and a watchful but
patient European Central Bank helped lift the euro.
* Crude oil prices ended with their largest gain in two
weeks on Wednesday following news that TransCanada Corp's
Keystone XL Gulf Coast pipeline would start up by
year-end.
* Wall Street retreated on Wednesday as political wrangling
in Washington raised investor concerns that the government
shutdown could be prolonged.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0758 Euro zone Services PMI final
0900 Euro zone Retail sales
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1400 U.S. ISM Non-manufacturing index
Grains prices at 0039 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 688.25 2.25 +0.33% +1.03% 656.93 77
CBOT corn 440.25 1.25 +0.28% +0.28% 462.48 31
CBOT soy 1273.00 -0.75 -0.06% +0.39% 1338.82 27
CBOT rice $14.96 -$0.01 -0.10% -0.10% $15.48 25
WTI crude $103.74 -$0.36 -0.35% +1.67% $106.25 47
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.358 $0.001 +0.04% +0.42%
USD/AUD 0.938 -0.001 -0.09% -0.22%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)