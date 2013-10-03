* Wheat rises on expectations of strong demand, tight
supplies
* Corn climbs from 3-year low on bargain-hunting
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Oct 3 U.S. wheat rose for a third
session on Thursday, trading near its highest since late June on
the prospect of strong demand and tightening global supply.
Corn gained around half a percent after sliding to a
three-year low on Wednesday, while soybeans climbed further from
Tuesday's 19-month low as end users looked for bargains.
Wheat futures have risen almost 10 percent in three weeks on
bets that strong demand from China and tighter supplies in the
Black Sea region will result in higher demand for U.S. cargoes.
Only four months into the marketing season, after large
sales to Brazil and China, U.S. exporters have already sold half
of the 29.9 million tonnes of wheat forecast for export this
year by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Global wheat prices could find additional support on
forecasts of crop-threatening frost in Australia's eastern crop
belt.
"U.S. wheat stocks are fairly tight and from the global
perspective the tone of stories has been relatively friendly for
the market," said Brett Cooper, senior markets manager at INTL
FCStone Australia.
"There is a frost threat in Australia on Friday and Saturday
in New South Wales."
Heavy rains in Ukraine will reduce winter grain sowing areas
and slow exports, the country's agriculture minister told
Reuters this week. Exports also slowed out of Russia last month.
The Black Sea countries have routinely undercut offers from
the U.S. in recent years, capturing wheat export business to top
buyers such as Egypt. The slowdown in exports from that region
could push some demand to the United States.
The U.S. Agriculture Department is shut down due to a budget
impasse in Washington and is not issuing any reports, including
daily announcements of export sales larger than 100,000 tonnes
or the suite of export sales data that typically comes out on
Thursdays.
Chicago Board of Trade front-month wheat climbed 0.4
percent to $6.88-1/2 a bushel by 0217 GMT, not far from Monday's
three-month high of 6.94-3/4 a bushel.
Spot-month soybeans were rose 0.4 percent to
$12.78-1/4 a bushel and December corn advanced 0.4 percent
to $4.40-3/4 a bushel.
Soybeans declined to a 19-month low on Tuesday, while corn
fell to a three-year low in the last session, weighed down by
rapid progress in the U.S. harvest.
Rainfall late this week into the weekend in the U.S. Midwest
will slow harvesting of corn and soybeans, but drier weather is
expected early next week, an agricultural meteorologist said on
Wednesday.
Commodity Weather Group said the most notable impact on
harvest from the rains, which it forecasts at 2.00 inches to
4.00 inches, would be on corn and soy in South Dakota, northern
Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Commodity funds bought a net 3,000 CBOT soybean contracts on
Wednesday, trade sources said. They purchased 3,000 wheat and
were even in corn.
Prices at 0217 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 688.50 2.50 +0.36% 867.36 77
CBOT corn 440.75 1.75 +0.40% 756.60 31
CBOT soy 1278.25 4.50 +0.35% 1573.15 30
CBOT rice $14.98 $0.00 +0.00% $15.47 25
WTI crude $103.68 -$0.42 -0.40% $89.44 46
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.361 $0.132
USD/AUD 0.939 -0.117
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)