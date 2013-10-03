* Brisk export demand, weather risks support wheat
* Corn up after 3-yr low, soy pulls away from 19-mth low
* U.S. government shutdown prevents weekly export report
(Updates U.S. market activity to close, adds analyst's quote)
By Michael Hirtzer
CHICAGO, Oct 3 U.S. wheat rose for a third
straight session on Thursday, hitting a 3-1/2 month high and
increasing its premium over corn to the largest in more than
three years amid strong export demand and supply risks in major
producing countries.
Profit-taking late in the trading session took wheat off its
highs, while farmer selling and an active planting pace in the
southern U.S. Plains also limited gains, traders said.
"In the near term, it's going to be hard to feed the bull,"
said Mike Zuzolo, analyst at Global Commodity Analytics.
Soybean futures jumped 1 percent and corn edged slightly
higher, with soy rebounding from a 19-month low and corn a
three-year low hit amid ongoing harvests of big U.S. crops and
plentiful global supplies.
The United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization said
global food prices were the lowest in three years even as the
agency reduced its global wheat forecast due to poorer prospects
for South America's crop.
Chicago Board of Trade wheat for December delivery
settled 3-1/4 cents higher at $6.89-1/4 per bushel after earlier
rising as high as $6.98 - the highest level since June 21.
Kansas City Board of Trade wheat gained for the ninth
straight day - the longest streak of higher prices since
December 2011 - but futures briefly traded lower before
finishing a 1/2 cent higher at $7.55.
U.S. farmers were said to have sold old-crop wheat supplies
during Thursday's session, while growers have planted almost
half of the new-crop winter wheat crop.
"We are seeing some follow-though technical buying. The FAO
numbers that came out reduced global wheat production in another
reminder that we are still seeing problems in South America,
particularly Argentina," said Terry Reilly, analyst at Futures
International.
Lower output in Argentina led its neighbor Brazil to ramp up
wheat purchases from the United States. Brazil's wheat crop was
also damaged by frost. Additionally, top wheat grower China
increased imports of U.S. wheat to stem a domestic shortfall.
"U.S. wheat stocks are fairly tight, and from the global
perspective the tone of stories has been relatively friendly for
the market," said Brett Cooper, senior markets manager at INTL
FCStone Australia.
"There is a frost threat in Australia on Friday and
Saturday, in New South Wales."
WHEAT-CORN SPREAD
Rains in the United States were expected to stall the
harvest of a record-large corn crop and the fourth largest
soybean crop on record. The big harvests earlier this week
pressured corn prices to a three-year low and soybeans to a
19-month low.
Larger corn supplies and tighter wheat supplies resulted in
wheat's premium over corn climbing to the highest level since
September 2010.
"There's definitely a stronger global demand for wheat than
corn," Reilly said.
CBOT December corn ended 1/4 cent higher at $4.39-1/4
per bushel. Soybeans for November delivery were up 13-1/4
cents at $12.88-1/4, lifted for the second straight session by 2
percent gain in soymeal futures.
Investment funds were said to have bought 5,000 soybean
contracts, trade sources said. The funds were "even" in corn and
wheat futures, meaning they sold and bought roughly the same
amount of contracts.
The continued shutdown of the U.S. federal government, due
to a political standoff over the budget, meant that the U.S.
Agriculture Department was closed and would not publish weekly
export data on Thursday, depriving the market of a major demand
indicator.
Prices at 2:49 p.m. CDT (1949 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 439.25 0.25 0.1% -37.1%
CBOT soy 1288.25 13.25 1.0% -9.2%
CBOT meal 427.80 10.20 2.4% 1.7%
CBOT soyoil 40.01 0.89 2.3% -18.6%
CBOT wheat 689.25 3.25 0.5% -11.4%
CBOT rice 1490.00 -7.50 -0.5% 0.3%
EU wheat 195.00 2.25 1.2% -22.1%
US crude 103.02 -1.08 -1.0% 12.2%
Dow Jones 15,012 -121 -0.8% 14.6%
Gold 1318.79 4.27 0.3% -21.2%
Euro/dollar 1.3619 0.0043 0.3% 3.2%
Dollar Index 79.7640 -0.1360 -0.2% 0.0%
(Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen
Thukral in Singapore; editing by Jim Marshall and Peter
Galloway)