SYDNEY, Oct 4 U.S. corn was steady on Friday, but was on course for its biggest weekly loss in more than two months after the U.S. Department of Agriculture surprised markets by forecasting supplies were much larger than analysts had anticipated. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade December corn has lost 3.2 percent this week, its largest weekly slide since July. * November soybeans are down more than 2.5 percent for the week - their second weekly loss in the last three weeks. * December wheat was up nearly 1 percent on the week in its third straight weekly gain. * The United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization said global food prices were the lowest in three years even as the agency reduced its global wheat forecast due to poorer prospects for South America's crop. * Rains in the United States were expected to stall the harvest of a record-large corn crop and the fourth largest soybean crop on record. * Heavy rains in Ukraine will reduce winter grain sowing areas and slow exports, the country's agriculture minister told Reuters this week. Exports also slowed out of Russia last month. * A spike in shipping costs and lower profits resulting from a series of union protests at Argentina's Rosario port, one of the world's biggest grain export centers, has raised concerns among the country's agricultural companies. * A USDA report released on Monday, before a government shutdown, said existing U.S. corn and soy supplies were much larger than analysts had anticipated. MARKET NEWS * The euro started trade in Asia on Friday within striking distance of its 2013 peak, having pushed higher for a second session thanks to a flow of encouraging euro zone data at a time when the U.S. government shutdown is keeping the dollar pinned at 8-month lows. * U.S. oil settled lower on Thursday, despite the threat from a storm brewing in the oil-rich Gulf of Mexico. * U.S. stocks dropped on Thursday as investors worried that the budget stalemate in Congress would become entangled with much more critical legislation to raise the federal borrowing limit. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 Germany Producer prices 0900 Euro zone Producer prices Grains prices at 0051 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 689.00 -0.25 -0.04% +0.44% 658.58 75 CBOT corn 439.50 0.25 +0.06% +0.11% 461.61 25 CBOT soy 1286.00 -2.25 -0.17% +0.96% 1339.30 36 CBOT rice $14.94 $0.04 +0.27% -0.23% $15.47 26 WTI crude $103.14 -$0.17 -0.16% -0.92% $106.17 44 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.363 $0.001 +0.06% +0.36% USD/AUD 0.941 0.002 +0.19% +0.30% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham)