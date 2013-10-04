SYDNEY, Oct 4 U.S. corn was steady on Friday,
but was on course for its biggest weekly loss in more than two
months after the U.S. Department of Agriculture surprised
markets by forecasting supplies were much larger than analysts
had anticipated.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade December corn has lost 3.2
percent this week, its largest weekly slide since July.
* November soybeans are down more than 2.5 percent for
the week - their second weekly loss in the last three weeks.
* December wheat was up nearly 1 percent on the week
in its third straight weekly gain.
* The United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization said
global food prices were the lowest in three years even as the
agency reduced its global wheat forecast due to poorer prospects
for South America's crop.
* Rains in the United States were expected to stall the
harvest of a record-large corn crop and the fourth largest
soybean crop on record.
* Heavy rains in Ukraine will reduce winter grain sowing
areas and slow exports, the country's agriculture minister told
Reuters this week. Exports also slowed out of Russia last month.
* A spike in shipping costs and lower profits resulting from
a series of union protests at Argentina's Rosario port, one of
the world's biggest grain export centers, has raised concerns
among the country's agricultural companies.
* A USDA report released on Monday, before a government
shutdown, said existing U.S. corn and soy supplies were much
larger than analysts had anticipated.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro started trade in Asia on Friday within striking
distance of its 2013 peak, having pushed higher for a second
session thanks to a flow of encouraging euro zone data at a time
when the U.S. government shutdown is keeping the dollar pinned
at 8-month lows.
* U.S. oil settled lower on Thursday, despite the threat
from a storm brewing in the oil-rich Gulf of Mexico.
* U.S. stocks dropped on Thursday as investors worried that
the budget stalemate in Congress would become entangled with
much more critical legislation to raise the federal borrowing
limit.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600 Germany Producer prices
0900 Euro zone Producer prices
Grains prices at 0051 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 689.00 -0.25 -0.04% +0.44% 658.58 75
CBOT corn 439.50 0.25 +0.06% +0.11% 461.61 25
CBOT soy 1286.00 -2.25 -0.17% +0.96% 1339.30 36
CBOT rice $14.94 $0.04 +0.27% -0.23% $15.47 26
WTI crude $103.14 -$0.17 -0.16% -0.92% $106.17 44
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.363 $0.001 +0.06% +0.36%
USD/AUD 0.941 0.002 +0.19% +0.30%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham)