By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Oct 4 U.S. wheat was little changed
on Friday, holding near its highest since late June and
remaining on track for a third straight week of gains on brisk
demand and shrinking supply.
Corn was nearly flat, but the market is eyeing its biggest
weekly decline since late July due to a record U.S. harvest,
while soybeans edged lower.
The continued shutdown of the U.S. federal government, due
to a political standoff over the budget, meant that the U.S.
Department of Agriculture remained closed and did not publish
weekly export data on Thursday, depriving the market of a major
demand indicator.
Chicago Board of Trade front-month wheat had eased 0.1
percent to $6.88-1/2 a bushel by 0230 GMT after climbing to its
highest since June 21 on Thursday.
Soybeans for delivery in November fell 0.2 percent to
$12.85-1/2 a bushel and December corn dropped a quarter of
a cent to $4.39 a bushel.
"Wheat supplies are tight and the market has more upside
potential," said Kaname Gokon, deputy general manager at Okato
Shoji Co. in Tokyo. "The CBOT December contract could test $7.00
a bushel next week."
Wheat is set for its third straight weekly gain as supplies
tighten and strong demand from China and Brazil drives prices
higher.
Lower output in Argentina has led its neighbour Brazil to
ramp up wheat purchases from the United States. Brazil's wheat
crop was also damaged by frost. Additionally, top wheat grower
China has increased imports of U.S. wheat to stem a domestic
shortfall.
In Australia, there is a risk from frost in parts of New
South Wales that produce hard wheat.
Elsewhere, the United Nations' Food and Agriculture
Organization said global food prices were the lowest in three
years even as the agency reduced its global wheat forecast due
to poorer prospects for South America's crop.
Investment funds were said to have bought 5,000 soybean
contracts, trade sources said. The funds were "even" in corn and
wheat futures, meaning they sold and bought roughly the same
amount of contracts.
The corn market is facing pressure from rapidly advancing
harvest in the United States but there are forecasts of rains
which could stall the progress.
December corn has lost 3.2 percent this week, its
largest weekly slide since July, while November soybeans
are down more than 2.7 percent this week.
Prices at 0230 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 688.50 -0.75 -0.11% 867.36 73
CBOT corn 439.00 -0.25 -0.06% 756.54 25
CBOT soy 1285.50 -2.75 -0.21% 1573.39 36
CBOT rice $14.94 $0.04 +0.27% $15.47 26
WTI crude $103.17 -$0.14 -0.14% $89.42 44
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.363 $0.134
USD/AUD 0.944 -0.112
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)