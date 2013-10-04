* Wheat on course to rise for third week on tight supply * Corn steady, but on track for biggest weekly loss in 2 months * Record harvest weighs on corn, soybeans edge lower (Adds comment, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Oct 4 U.S. wheat was little changed on Friday, holding near its highest since late June and remaining on track for a third straight week of gains on brisk demand and shrinking supply. Corn was nearly flat, but the market is eyeing its biggest weekly decline since late July due to a record U.S. harvest, while soybeans edged lower. The continued shutdown of the U.S. federal government, due to a political standoff over the budget, meant that the U.S. Department of Agriculture remained closed and did not publish weekly export data on Thursday, depriving the market of a major demand indicator. Chicago Board of Trade front-month wheat had eased 0.1 percent to $6.88-1/2 a bushel by 0230 GMT after climbing to its highest since June 21 on Thursday. Soybeans for delivery in November fell 0.2 percent to $12.85-1/2 a bushel and December corn dropped a quarter of a cent to $4.39 a bushel. "Wheat supplies are tight and the market has more upside potential," said Kaname Gokon, deputy general manager at Okato Shoji Co. in Tokyo. "The CBOT December contract could test $7.00 a bushel next week." Wheat is set for its third straight weekly gain as supplies tighten and strong demand from China and Brazil drives prices higher. Lower output in Argentina has led its neighbour Brazil to ramp up wheat purchases from the United States. Brazil's wheat crop was also damaged by frost. Additionally, top wheat grower China has increased imports of U.S. wheat to stem a domestic shortfall. In Australia, there is a risk from frost in parts of New South Wales that produce hard wheat. Elsewhere, the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization said global food prices were the lowest in three years even as the agency reduced its global wheat forecast due to poorer prospects for South America's crop. Investment funds were said to have bought 5,000 soybean contracts, trade sources said. The funds were "even" in corn and wheat futures, meaning they sold and bought roughly the same amount of contracts. The corn market is facing pressure from rapidly advancing harvest in the United States but there are forecasts of rains which could stall the progress. December corn has lost 3.2 percent this week, its largest weekly slide since July, while November soybeans are down more than 2.7 percent this week. Prices at 0230 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 688.50 -0.75 -0.11% 867.36 73 CBOT corn 439.00 -0.25 -0.06% 756.54 25 CBOT soy 1285.50 -2.75 -0.21% 1573.39 36 CBOT rice $14.94 $0.04 +0.27% $15.47 26 WTI crude $103.17 -$0.14 -0.14% $89.42 44 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.363 $0.134 USD/AUD 0.944 -0.112 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)