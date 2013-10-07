SINGAPORE, Oct 7 U.S. wheat edged higher on Monday, rising for nine out of 11 sessions and trading near a 3-1/2 month high on concerns over weather damaging crops in key producing countries. Soybeans climbed 0.4 percent, gaining from last week's 19-month low after a forecast showed lower U.S. production, while corn ticked lower on seasonal harvest pressure. FUNDAMENTALS * Ukraine's wheat harvest could be down by a third to about 15 million tonnes in 2014 from around 22 million tonnes this year because heavy rains will cut the sowing area, the agriculture minister said on Friday. * Rains earlier this year damaged the wheat crop in top grower China, while frost hampered wheat in Argentina and Brazil. All this led to increased demand for exports from the United States and Canada. * This year's Canadian wheat crop will be the largest ever, but the estimate of 33.026 million tonnes was within analysts' expectations, according to data released by Statistics Canada. * Private analytics firm Informa Economics lowered its estimate of U.S. 2013 soybean yield and production while raising its corn crop estimates. * The firm, in its monthly U.S. and world crop reports issued on Friday, projected U.S. 2013 soybean production at 3.176 billion bushels, with a yield of 41.7 bushels per acre (bpa). The figures are below Informa's Sept. 20 estimates for a 3.224 billion bushel crop with a yield of 42.4 bpa. * Informa raised its corn yield estimate to 158.8 bpa from 157.6, and increased its production forecast to 14.010 billion bushels from 13.889 billion. * Wet weather and another storm system later this week will slow harvesting of the 2013 U.S. corn and soybean crops, an agricultural meteorologist said. * The ongoing shutdown of the U.S. government - including the Department of Agriculture - is likely to delay the release of the U.S. harvest report on Monday and the agency's monthly supply and demand report due in a week. * Soy planting in Mato Grosso, Brazil's top soy state, is 7.2 percentage points behind the same time a year ago because of too little rain, the state's farm research institute IMEA said on Friday. Just 1.4 percent of the expected crop has been sown, compared with 8.6 percent on Oct. 4, 2012, IMEA said in a weekly report. * Commodity funds bought a net 5,000 Chicago Board of Trade corn contracts on Friday, trade sources said. They bought 6,000 soybeans and sold 2,000 wheat. MARKET NEWS * Asian markets look set for a cautious start to the week on Monday, with U.S. stock futures and the dollar coming under pressure as politicians in Washington showed no signs of making progress over the weekend in resolving the U.S. budget standoff. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0500 Japan Coincident indicator 0500 Japan Leading indicator 0830 Euro zone Sentix index Grains prices at 0038 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 688.25 1.25 +0.18% 867.35 72 CBOT corn 442.50 -0.75 -0.17% 756.66 34 CBOT soy 1299.75 4.75 +0.37% 1573.87 44 CBOT rice $14.93 $0.06 +0.40% $15.47 27 WTI crude $103.47 -$0.37 -0.36% $89.43 45 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.357 $0.128 USD/AUD 0.945 -0.111 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)