SYDNEY, Oct 8 U.S. wheat edged higher on Tuesday, extending gains into a second straight session, to hover close to a 3-1/2 month high on expected production falls in the Black Sea region. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade December wheat rose 0.07 percent to $6.95 a bushel, having closed up 1.1 percent on Monday. * November soybeans rose 0.12 percent to $12.98 a bushel, after having edged higher in the previous session. * December corn fell 0.17 percent to $4.48-1/2 a bushel, having gained 1.4 percent in the previous session. * The area sown for winter wheat in Ukraine and Russia, both major exporters, is set to fall, signalling more risks for next year's global supply. * A total of 25.267 million bushels of U.S. corn were inspected for export in the week ended Oct. 3, according to USDA Federal Grain Inspection Service data posted to the government's Grain Inspection, Packers & Stockyards Administration website on Monday. * The corn harvest was likely 20 percent complete as of Oct. 6, according to the average of 11 estimates in a Reuters poll of analysts. The soybean harvest was pegged at 22 percent complete. MARKET NEWS * The continuing U.S. fiscal standoff pushed the dollar to a fresh eight-month low against the yen in early Asian trading on Tuesday and kept it under pressure against a basket of major currencies. * Crude oil futures on both sides of the Atlantic pared losses on Monday after a sharp drop in earlier trade, following a report that a key pipeline delivering crude oil from Cushing, Oklahoma, had resumed shipping after an earlier outage. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0145 China HSBC Services PMI 0600 Germany Trade balance 0645 France Trade balance 1000 Germany Industrial orders 1130 U.S. NFIB business optimism index 1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales 1400 U.S. IBD/TIPP consumer confidence Grains prices at 0023 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 695.25 0.50 +0.07% +1.20% 661.09 77 CBOT corn 448.50 -0.75 -0.17% +1.18% 459.31 44 CBOT soy 1298.00 1.50 +0.12% +0.23% 1335.50 43 CBOT rice $14.77 -$0.06 -0.37% -0.67% $15.41 17 WTI crude $103.12 $0.09 +0.09% -0.69% $105.99 41 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.358 $0.000 -0.02% +0.15% USD/AUD 0.943 0.001 +0.07% +0.03% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)