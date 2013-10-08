SYDNEY, Oct 8 U.S. wheat edged higher on
Tuesday, extending gains into a second straight session, to
hover close to a 3-1/2 month high on expected production falls
in the Black Sea region.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade December wheat rose 0.07
percent to $6.95 a bushel, having closed up 1.1 percent on
Monday.
* November soybeans rose 0.12 percent to $12.98 a
bushel, after having edged higher in the previous session.
* December corn fell 0.17 percent to $4.48-1/2 a
bushel, having gained 1.4 percent in the previous session.
* The area sown for winter wheat in Ukraine and Russia, both
major exporters, is set to fall, signalling more risks for next
year's global supply.
* A total of 25.267 million bushels of U.S. corn were
inspected for export in the week ended Oct. 3, according to USDA
Federal Grain Inspection Service data posted to the government's
Grain Inspection, Packers & Stockyards Administration website on
Monday.
* The corn harvest was likely 20 percent complete as of Oct.
6, according to the average of 11 estimates in a Reuters poll of
analysts. The soybean harvest was pegged at 22 percent complete.
MARKET NEWS
* The continuing U.S. fiscal standoff pushed the dollar to a
fresh eight-month low against the yen in early Asian trading on
Tuesday and kept it under pressure against a basket of major
currencies.
* Crude oil futures on both sides of the Atlantic pared
losses on Monday after a sharp drop in earlier trade, following
a report that a key pipeline delivering crude oil from Cushing,
Oklahoma, had resumed shipping after an earlier outage.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0145 China HSBC Services PMI
0600 Germany Trade balance
0645 France Trade balance
1000 Germany Industrial orders
1130 U.S. NFIB business optimism index
1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales
1400 U.S. IBD/TIPP consumer confidence
Grains prices at 0023 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 695.25 0.50 +0.07% +1.20% 661.09 77
CBOT corn 448.50 -0.75 -0.17% +1.18% 459.31 44
CBOT soy 1298.00 1.50 +0.12% +0.23% 1335.50 43
CBOT rice $14.77 -$0.06 -0.37% -0.67% $15.41 17
WTI crude $103.12 $0.09 +0.09% -0.69% $105.99 41
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.358 $0.000 -0.02% +0.15%
USD/AUD 0.943 0.001 +0.07% +0.03%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)