* U.S. wheat trades near highest in 3-1/2 months * Rains seen cutting wheat sowing in Russia, Ukraine * Corn faces harvest pressure, soybeans up 0.5 pct * China's soymeal futures hit record on tight supply (Adds analyst's quote, updates prices) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Oct 8 U.S. wheat rose for a second consecutive session on Tuesday and hovered near its highest since late June as rains across key exporters Russia and Ukraine cut planting, raising concerns about tighter global supplies. Corn was little changed with pressure from the harvesting of a record crop in the United States, while soybeans rose around half a percent. "The key story for wheat is loss of planted acres in Russia for the winter crop," said Brett Cooper, senior markets manager at INTL FCStone Australia. "People are talking about 7 million tonnes of loss in production." Chicago Board of Trade front-month wheat gained 0.3 percent to $6.96-3/4 a bushel by 0253 GMT, not far from last week's three-and-half month high of $6.98 a bushel. Spot-month wheat has risen 11.5 percent in less than a month, driven by crop concerns in top producers Brazil, Argentina and China earlier this year and now in Ukraine and Russia. Rain will cut the area Russia sows for winter grains by one-fifth compared to the official forecast, the agriculture ministry said on Monday, fuelling speculation that 2014's winter wheat crop could fall. Winter grains for the 2014 crop were sown over 8.7 million hectares, or 53 percent of the planned area as of Oct. 7, compared with 12.8 million hectares at the same date a year ago. And Ukraine's wheat harvest could be down by a third to about 15 million tonnes in 2014 from around 22 million tonnes this year because heavy rains will cut the sowing area, the country's agriculture minister said on Friday. The corn market is facing pressure from record-large crop being harvested in the United States. December corn gained quarter of a cent to $4.49-1/2 a bushel. The soybean market has registered modest gains in the past few sessions, finding support after private analytics firm Informa Economics lowered its estimate for U.S. production. Soybeans for delivery in November added 0.5 percent to $13.02-3/4 a bushel. Informa projected U.S. 2013 soybean production at 3.176 billion bushels, with a yield of 41.7 bushels per acre (bpa). The figures are below Informa's Sept. 20 estimates for a 3.224 billion bushel crop with a yield of 42.4 bpa. China's Dalian soymeal futures climbed 1.8 percent to a record high with tight supplies driving the market higher. Commodity funds bought a net 9,000 Chicago Board of Trade corn contracts on Monday, trade sources said. They bought 3,000 wheat and were even in soybeans. The U.S. corn harvest was likely 20 percent complete as of Oct. 6, according to the average of 11 estimates in a Reuters poll of analysts. The soybean harvest was pegged at 22 percent complete. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) typically provides an update on harvest on Monday afternoons, but no report was expected this week due to the partial shutdown of the U.S. government. The USDA, which did provide weekly export inspections data on a government website on Monday morning, said it will not issue its monthly crop report and world supply and demand estimates on Friday because of the shutdown. Prices at 0253 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 696.75 2.00 +0.29% 867.63 77 CBOT corn 449.50 0.25 +0.06% 756.89 46 CBOT soy 1302.75 6.25 +0.48% 1573.97 45 CBOT rice $14.82 -$0.01 -0.03% $15.46 18 WTI crude $103.06 $0.03 +0.03% $89.42 40 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.357 $0.128 USD/AUD 0.942 -0.113 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)