By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Oct 9 U.S. soybeans fell for a second session on Wednesday, as reports of better-than-expected yields from the advancing harvest continued to weigh on prices. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans fell 0.2 percent to $12.86-1/4 a bushel, having slipped 0.6 percent on Tuesday. * December corn was unchanged at $4.41-3/4 a bushel, after sliding 1.7 percent in the previous session. * December wheat was little changed at $6.93-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.3 percent on Tuesday. * Analysts estimated that farmers had harvested 20 percent of their soybeans and 22 percent of their corn as of Oct. 6. * Traders said harvest results have shown some yields well in excess of levels the market expected, adding pressure to prices. * Rain will cut the area Russia sows for winter grains by one-fifth compared with the official forecast. * Ukraine's wheat harvest could be down by a third to about 15 million tonnes in 2014 from around 22 million tonnes this year because of heavy rains. MARKET NEWS * The U.S. dollar languished near a two-month low against the yen in Asia on Wednesday and stayed close to a recent eight-month trough on a currency basket with investors growing anxious as the U.S. budget impasse dragged on. * Crude oil prices gained on Tuesday as geopolitical risk crept back into the markets, even as the dollar index turned positive after a mid-morning phone call between U.S. President Barack Obama and U.S. House Speaker John Boehner over the budget crisis. * U.S. S&P 500 E-mini futures rose 0.3 percent in early Asian trade on Wednesday after a White House official said U.S. President Barack Obama will nominate Federal Reserve Vice Chairwoman Janet Yellen to be the next head of the U.S. central Bank DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0830 UK August Manufacturing, Industrial Output 1000 German August Industrial Output 1100 U.S. Weekly Mortgage Market Index 2350 Japan August Machinery Orders N/A BOE Holds Policy Meeting Grains prices at 0032 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 693.75 0.25 +0.04% -0.14% 662.03 73 CBOT corn 441.75 0.00 +0.00% -1.67% 457.60 36 CBOT soy 1286.25 -2.50 -0.19% -0.79% 1332.38 37 CBOT rice $14.75 -$0.01 -0.03% -0.51% $15.38 19 WTI crude $103.65 $0.16 +0.15% +0.60% $105.82 48 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.359 $0.001 +0.10% +0.03% USD/AUD 0.944 0.002 +0.22% +0.13% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Richard Pullin)