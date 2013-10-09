By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, Oct 9 U.S. soybeans fell for a second
session on Wednesday, as reports of better-than-expected yields
from the advancing harvest continued to weigh on prices.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans fell 0.2
percent to $12.86-1/4 a bushel, having slipped 0.6 percent on
Tuesday.
* December corn was unchanged at $4.41-3/4 a bushel,
after sliding 1.7 percent in the previous session.
* December wheat was little changed at $6.93-3/4 a
bushel, having closed down 0.3 percent on Tuesday.
* Analysts estimated that farmers had harvested 20 percent
of their soybeans and 22 percent of their corn as of Oct. 6.
* Traders said harvest results have shown some yields well
in excess of levels the market expected, adding pressure to
prices.
* Rain will cut the area Russia sows for winter grains by
one-fifth compared with the official forecast.
* Ukraine's wheat harvest could be down by a third to about
15 million tonnes in 2014 from around 22 million tonnes this
year because of heavy rains.
MARKET NEWS
* The U.S. dollar languished near a two-month low against
the yen in Asia on Wednesday and stayed close to a recent
eight-month trough on a currency basket with investors growing
anxious as the U.S. budget impasse dragged on.
* Crude oil prices gained on Tuesday as geopolitical risk
crept back into the markets, even as the dollar index turned
positive after a mid-morning phone call between U.S. President
Barack Obama and U.S. House Speaker John Boehner over the budget
crisis.
* U.S. S&P 500 E-mini futures rose 0.3 percent in
early Asian trade on Wednesday after a White House official said
U.S. President Barack Obama will nominate Federal Reserve Vice
Chairwoman Janet Yellen to be the next head of the U.S. central
Bank
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0830 UK August Manufacturing, Industrial Output
1000 German August Industrial Output
1100 U.S. Weekly Mortgage Market Index
2350 Japan August Machinery Orders
N/A BOE Holds Policy Meeting
Grains prices at 0032 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 693.75 0.25 +0.04% -0.14% 662.03 73
CBOT corn 441.75 0.00 +0.00% -1.67% 457.60 36
CBOT soy 1286.25 -2.50 -0.19% -0.79% 1332.38 37
CBOT rice $14.75 -$0.01 -0.03% -0.51% $15.38 19
WTI crude $103.65 $0.16 +0.15% +0.60% $105.82 48
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.359 $0.001 +0.10% +0.03%
USD/AUD 0.944 0.002 +0.22% +0.13%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Richard Pullin)