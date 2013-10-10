SYDNEY, Oct 10 U.S. corn futures edged lower on Thursday as traders banked profits after gains in the previous session when prices were supported by Chinese buying. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade December wheat rose 0.2 percent to $6.91-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.5 percent on Wednesday. * December corn fell 0.1 percent to $4.43 a bushel, having gained 0.4 percent in the previous session. * November soybeans fell 0.1 percent to $12.86 a bushel, having slid 0.6 percent on Wednesday. * A private Chinese trading firm bought a total of 420,000 tonnes of U.S. corn last week for delivery next year in order to take advantage of cheap U.S. prices. * The Chinese foray into the export market raised the prospect of more purchases. * Gains were kept in check by forecasts for dry weather that will help harvests in key production areas of the United States. * Brazil's government crop supply agency Conab forecast a harvest for the 2013/14 crop year between 87.6 million and 89.7 million tonnes. MARKET NEWS * The dollar regained some footing against major currencies on Thursday, as hopes grew of a break in the U.S. fiscal standoff with Washington finally showing signs of pulling the world's biggest economy from the brink of an historic debt default. * Global oil prices sank on Wednesday, as the largest weekly buildup of U.S. crude stocks in a year weighed further on a market already concerned that Washington's budget impasse would curb demand in the world's biggest oil consumer. * The Dow and S&P 500 rose on Wednesday as Republicans and Democrats in Congress showed early signs of a possible break in the impasse, and U.S. President Barack Obama invited both sides for talks about ending the government shutdown, now in its ninth day. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0645 France Industrial output 0800 Italy Industrial output 1100 Bank of England interest rate decision 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1330 IMF Managing Director Lagarde holds press briefing 1615 European Central Bank President Draghi's speech Grains prices at 0026 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 691.75 1.25 +0.18% -0.43% 661.97 69 CBOT corn 443.00 -0.50 -0.11% -1.39% 457.64 40 CBOT soy 1286.00 -1.75 -0.14% -0.81% 1332.38 37 CBOT rice $15.03 -$0.10 -0.66% +1.35% $15.39 44 WTI crude $101.51 -$0.10 -0.10% -1.91% $105.47 35 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.352 -$0.005 -0.38% -0.46% USD/AUD 0.945 0.003 +0.30% +0.20% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)