* Corn extends two-day gains to more than 0.5 percent * Traders expect continued Chinese buying * Soybeans firm despite Brazilian forecast for bumper crop By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Oct 10 U.S. corn futures rose on Thursday, extending gains into a second session on expectations that China will increase buying amid a partial shutdown of the U.S. government. Wheat rose, supported by corn. Soybeans gained the first time in three sessions despite forecasts for large Brazilian output. Chicago Board of Trade December corn rose 0.17 percent to $4.44-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.4 percent in the previous session. Corn drew support from confirmation that a Chinese trading firm bought 420,000 tonnes of corn last week from the United States to take advantage of cheap U.S. prices. "The market is speculating that the Chinese are going to ramp up their purchases of corn during this period of partial shutdown in the United States when there is no official reporting," said Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Corn also drew support from forecasts for smaller-than-expected Brazilian production, analysts said. Brazilian crop agency Conab estimated a 2013/14 corn crop of between 78.4 million tonnes and 79.6 million tonnes, below the 81.3 million tonnes expected in 2012/13, as farmers decrease the area planted between 4 and 7 percent due to low local prices. But prices were checked by expectations for a rapid advancement in the U.S. harvest, traders said. Meteorologists forecast dry weather for much of the Corn Belt this week, which will help the harvest. Analysts estimated that 22 percent of U.S. corn had been harvested as of Oct. 6. November soybeans rose 0.4 percent to $12.92-3/4 a bushel, having closed down slightly on Wednesday. Soybeans rebounded from a two-day loss of more than 0.6 percent despite Conab forecasting that the 2013/14 soybean crop would surpass last season's record by as much as 10 percent and make Brazil the world's top producer. Brazil will likely produce between 87.6 million tonnes and 89.7 million tonnes of the oilseed, Conab said. December wheat rose 0.18 percent to $6.91-3/4 a bushel after sliding 0.4 percent in the previous session. Grains prices at 0237 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 691.75 1.25 +0.18% -0.25% 663.00 69 CBOT corn 444.25 0.75 +0.17% +0.57% 456.44 42 CBOT soy 1292.75 5.00 +0.39% +0.31% 1329.77 42 CBOT rice $15.09 -$0.04 -0.26% +2.24% $15.37 47 WTI crude $101.67 $0.06 +0.06% -1.76% $105.47 36 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.350 -$0.003 -0.20% -0.55% USD/AUD 0.942 -0.002 -0.22% +0.00% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Tom Hogue)