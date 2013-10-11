SYDNEY, Oct 11 U.S. corn futures fell on Friday to hover close to a three-year low as the grain came under pressure from reports that the U.S. government will ease its requirement for ethanol usage. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade December corn was down 0.6 percent at $4.35-3/4 a bushel, near a three-year low of $4.35 a bushel. * Corn is down 1.7 percent for the week, the fifth weekly slide in the last six. * November soybeans are down nearly 1 percent for the week, the second straight weekly fall. * December wheat is down nearly 0.5 percent for the week, on track for its first weekly fall in a month. * Federal environmental regulators are expected to significantly reduce their biofuel blending mandates for next year, marking a historic retreat from an ambitious 2007 law, according to industry and trade sources. * Egypt's GASC, the main government wheat buyer, said on Thursday it had cancelled a tender for wheat for shipment Nov. 21-30 due to high prices. GASC issued the tender Wednesday afternoon. * The soybean harvest was accelerating but traders said field reports were variable. * Traders continued to cast about for fresh fundamental news in the absence of reports from the U.S. Agriculture Department MARKET NEWS * The dollar treaded water in early Asian trading on Friday, holding just below two-week highs against major currencies hit in the previous session on hopeful signals of progress toward averting a possible U.S. debt default. * Brent oil prices jumped close to $3 per barrel and ended with their largest gain in more than a month on Thursday on growing hope for a deal to extend funding of the U.S. government, and on concerns about supplies from Libya and the Middle East. * Major U.S. stock indexes posted their strongest rally in more than nine months on Thursday after signs of progress in negotiations to raise the U.S. debt limit. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0645 France Current account 1200 India Industrial output 1355 University of Michigan consumer sentiment Grains prices at 0028 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 684.00 -1.50 -0.22% -1.37% 662.74 56 CBOT corn 435.75 -2.50 -0.57% -1.36% 456.16 30 CBOT soy 1284.00 -4.00 -0.31% -0.37% 1329.48 36 CBOT rice $15.19 -$0.04 -0.30% +2.91% $15.37 52 WTI crude $102.77 -$0.24 -0.23% +1.14% $105.32 45 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.352 $0.000 -0.01% -0.36% USD/AUD 0.945 0.001 +0.14% +0.36% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)