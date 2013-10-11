* Corn matches 3-yr low hit in early Oct * U.S. expected to reduce targets for ethanol usage * Corn often used to make ethanol * Wheat, soybeans lower SYDNEY, Oct 11 U.S. corn futures extended declines into a second session on Friday, hovering near a three-year low on expectations the United States would reduce its targets for usage of renewable energy fuels such as ethanol, often made from corn. Wheat fell for a third straight session under pressure from corn, while soybeans also extended losses into a third day. Chicago Board of Trade December corn had dropped 0.63 percent to $4.35-1/2 a bushel by 0203 GMT, having hit a session low of $4.35. That was last touched on Oct. 2, when it was the the lowest level since August 2010. Corn is down nearly 2 percent for the week - its fifth weekly slide in the last six - although losses were curbed by news of Chinese buying. But analysts said corn would continue to come under pressure from talk the U.S. government would cut its requirements for blending gasoline with ethanol, as well as the continuing harvest. "I think prices will continue to fall the U.S. harvest advances," said Andrew Woodhouse, grains analyst at Advance Trading Australasia. "Pressure will continue until the harvest is 70-80 percent complete, not that we will know it." The partial U.S. government means harvest progress reports will not be published, but analysts estimated that 22 percent of U.S. corn had been harvested as of Oct. 6. The shutdown will mean that for the first time in 40 years, farmers, exporters, processors and traders will have to live without a key monthly crop report that they rely on to forecast market direction. The U.S. Department of Agriculture report was due to be released on Friday, covering everything from the size of the U.S. corn harvest to China's soybean imports. November soybeans fell 0.14 percent to $12.86-1/4 a bushel, having closed down slightly in the previous session. Soybeans are down 0.7 percent for the week in their second straight weekly loss. Analysts said harvest pressure was being capped by reports of mixed yield findings. December wheat fell 0.3 percent to $6.83-1/2 a bushel, after closing down 0.7 percent on Thursday. Wheat is down 0.5 percent for the week, its first slide in a month, despite concerns over Black Sea production supporting prices earlier in the week. Grains prices at 0202 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 683.50 -2.00 -0.29% -1.01% 663.77 55 CBOT corn 435.50 -2.75 -0.63% -1.80% 454.71 30 CBOT soy 1286.25 -1.75 -0.14% -0.12% 1326.87 37 CBOT rice $15.18 -$0.05 -0.33% +0.36% $15.36 52 WTI crude $102.67 -$0.34 -0.33% +1.04% $105.32 45 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.353 $0.001 +0.07% +0.04% USD/AUD 0.947 0.002 +0.21% +0.34% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)