SYDNEY, Nov 11 U.S. corn futures traded at a near two-week high on Monday, extending gains into a second straight session, after the U.S. Department of Agriculture pegged lower than expected production. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade December corn rose 0.64 percent to $4.29-1/2 a bushel, near a session high of $4.30-3/4 a bushel, the highest since Oct 31. Corn had gained 1.5 percent in the previous session. * January soybeans fell 0.17 percent to $12.93-3/4 a bushel, having firmed 2.3 percent on Friday, the biggest daily gain in eight weeks. * December wheat rose 0.23 percent to $6.51-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.5 percent on Friday. * USDA said that U.S. corn production was expected to be 13.989 billion bushels, based on an average yield of 160.4 bushels per acre. * The market has forecast a crop of 14.003 billion bushels and an average yield of 158.933 bushels per acre. * The U.S. soybean crop was pegged at 3.258 billion bushels, the third largest on record. * Global ending stocks of soybeans were estimated at 70.23 million tonnes, more than 2 million tonnes below the average of trade forecasts. * Brazil on Friday raised its official forecasts for its 2013/14 corn and soybean harvests, with soy output seen at a record high. MARKET NEWS * The U.S. dollar held near two-month highs against a basket of major currencies early in Asia on Monday, having staged a broad rally after upbeat U.S. jobs data bolstered the case for the Federal Reserve to scale back stimulus as early as next month. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0500 Japan Economy watchers survey 0900 Italy Industrial output Grains prices at 0122 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 651.25 1.50 +0.23% -0.27% 681.32 17 CBOT corn 429.50 2.75 +0.64% +2.14% 435.91 50 CBOT soy 1293.75 -2.25 -0.17% +2.15% 1271.48 63 CBOT rice $15.67 -$0.03 -0.16% +1.06% $15.29 72 WTI crude $94.78 $0.18 +0.19% +0.19% $98.88 38 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.336 -$0.001 -0.04% -0.40% USD/AUD 0.938 0.000 +0.00% -0.73% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)