CHICAGO, Nov 11 Chicago Board of Trade corn futures rose nearly 2 percent on Monday, posting a near two-week high on follow-through buying after the U.S. Department of Agriculture's forecast of U.S. corn inventories last week came in below expectations, traders said.

Wheat followed corn higher while soybeans fell on profit-taking after a three-session rally last week.

At the CBOT as of 10:41 a.m. CST (1641 GMT), December corn was up 7-1/2 cents at $4.34-1/4 per bushel, after reaching $4.35-3/4, its highest point since Oct. 31.

"It's follow-through buying from the positive technical reversal on Friday," said Dan Cekander, analyst with Newedge USA in Chicago.

Commodity funds hold a near-record net short position in CBOT corn, he noted, leaving the market vulnerable to short-covering.

"I think some of the funds are moving to the sidelines. It doesn't mean they are not bearish on corn," Cekander said, "but they are going to pick their spots to sell it, and it might not be right away."

The USDA last week pegged 2013 U.S. corn production at nearly 14 billion bushels, in line with trade expectations, after raising its yield estimate to 160.4 bushels per acre and cutting its estimate of harvested acres.

The government projected U.S. corn ending stocks for 2013/14 at 1.887 billion bushels, below an average of trade estimates for 2.029 billion.

The U.S. harvest of corn and soybeans is winding down and forecasts in the U.S. Midwest called for mostly satisfactory weather this week, except for some light rains and snow on Monday.

The USDA said the corn harvest was 73 percent and soybeans were 86 percent finished by Nov. 3. The government was scheduled to release its next weekly progress report on Tuesday, a day later than normal due to the Veterans Day holiday on Monday.

SOYBEANS SET BACK

CBOT soybeans fell on profit-taking after the bellwether January contract gained 3.6 percent last week, and traders also appeared to be liquidating long soybean/short corn spreads.

Most-active January soybeans fell 4 cents at $12.92 per bushel while the spot November contract which expires this week, was down 6-1/4 cents at $12.99-3/4.

"The beans I would define as a technical pullback after the post-report rally," said Mike Zuzolo of Global Commodity Analytics in Atchison, Kansas.

Beans had firmed Friday after the USDA put global ending stocks of soybeans at 70.23 million tonnes, more than 2 million tonnes below the average of trade forecasts.

The government raised its forecast of U.S. soy ending stocks to 170 million bushels, up from 150 million in September but below an average of trade estimates for 172 million.

"Fundamentally, the report wasn't particularly bullish, but it wasn't bearish either," said Chris Gadd, a grains analyst at Macquarie Capital.

WHEAT HALTS SKID

CBOT wheat followed corn higher, halting a five-session slide as traders covered short positions and corn advanced.

Gains were limited by the USDA on Friday raising its estimate of U.S. ending stocks to 565 million bushels, topping expectations for 516 million. But traders said there were no major surprises on wheat in the USDA report and the market had turned its attention to next year.

"The market is focusing on 2014 to see if anything comes up that could potentially hurt output," a Milan-based trader said. "That could give prices a major boost."

At the CBOT, December wheat was up 5 cents at $6.54-3/4 per bushel.

January milling wheat on the Paris-based Euronext market was up 0.74 percent at 204.75 euros a tonne.

Prices at 10:40 a.m. CST (1640 GMT)

LAST NET PCT YTD

CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 434.75 8.00 1.9% -30.9% CBOT soy 1298.75 -7.25 -0.6% -6.8% CBOT meal 419.20 -3.10 -0.7% 13.2% CBOT soyoil 40.39 0.15 0.4% -30.0% CBOT wheat 653.75 4.00 0.6% -17.7% CBOT rice 1567.50 -2.00 -0.1% 12.0% EU wheat 203.00 1.50 0.7% -19.6%

US crude 95.25 0.65 0.7% 4.2% Dow Jones 15,775 13 0.1% 36.3% Gold 1282.10 -6.50 -0.5% -9.7% Euro/dollar 1.3406 0.0036 0.3% 0.4% Dollar Index 81.0990 -0.2040 -0.3% 2.6% Baltic Freight 1564 -17 -1.1% -11.8%

