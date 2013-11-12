SINGAPORE, Nov 12 Chicago corn was little changed on Tuesday, trading near its highest since late October as buying by end users underpinned the market after the U.S. government forecast stocks below trade expectations. Wheat rose 0.2 percent as the market took a breather after six consecutive sessions of decline, while soybeans edged lower in early Asian trade. FUNDAMENTALS * The USDA last week projected U.S. corn ending stocks for 2013/14 at 1.887 billion bushels, up sharply from 2012/13 but below an average of trade estimates for 2.029 billion. * With U.S. farmers harvesting their biggest-ever corn crop, commodity funds have established a near-record net short position in CBOT corn, leaving the market vulnerable to bouts of short-covering. * Farmers have been reluctant to sell much of the 2013 corn harvest due to the steep drop in prices since mid-summer, a factor that has kept cash bids at historically high levels in parts of the Midwest. * Weekly crop progress report was scheduled for release on Tuesday, a day later than normal, due to the federal Veterans Day holiday on Monday. The USDA said the corn harvest was 73 percent complete and soybeans were 86 percent finished by Nov. 3. * The soybean market is being supported by Friday's USDA report which put the global ending stocks of soybeans at 70.23 million tonnes, more than 2 million tonnes below the average of trade forecasts. MARKET NEWS * The euro clung onto modest gains early in Asia on Tuesday after a lacklustre overnight session that saw investors trim bearish positions in the common currency following a heavy selloff last week. * U.S. crude futures edged lower in early Asian trading on Tuesday, as investors eyed the next round of Iran nuclear talks and possible economic reforms by Chinese leaders at the end of a Communist Party meeting later in the day. * U.S. stocks edged up on Monday, lifting the Dow to another record closing high in light volume on Veterans Day while investors turned their focus to how soon the Federal Reserve may begin reducing stimulus. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0500 Japan Consumer confidence index 1200 India Industrial output 1230 U.S. NFIB small business confidence 1245 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales 1330 U.S. Chicago national activity index 1355 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales 1500 U.S. Employment trend index Prices at 0126 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 647.50 1.25 +0.19% -0.35% 680.03 15 CBOT corn 434.50 -0.25 -0.06% +1.82% 435.93 58 CBOT soy 1298.50 -2.50 -0.19% +0.19% 1273.21 65 CBOT rice $15.63 $0.00 +0.00% +0.81% $15.29 67 WTI crude $94.93 -$0.21 -0.22% +0.35% $98.90 41 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.339 -$0.001 -0.09% +0.18% USD/AUD 0.934 -0.002 -0.17% -0.45% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)