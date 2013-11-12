* Soybeans fall from 2-week high, corn up for 3rd day * Improved planting outlook in South America weighs on soy * Corn underpinned by lower estimate for U.S. stocks (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Nov 12 U.S. soybean futures edged lower on Tuesday, ending a four-session winning streak and easing from a two-week high because of improved planting prospects in South America. Corn rose for a third straight day as buying by end-users underpinned the market after the U.S. government forecast stocks below trade expectations. Recent showers across Argentina's farm belt and forecasts of more rain through the end of the year have reduced concerns about drought in the soybean and corn exporter. Conditions are now nearly perfect for soybean planting, which is just starting. Argentina is the world's top soyoil and soymeal exporter and the No. 3 soybean and corn supplier. "We have certainly seen an improvement in Argentina's seasonal conditions relating to summer crop planting," said Luke Mathews, a commodities strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "It is a bearish factor but it has to be counted against what remains a very strong demand environment in the oilseed complex." The Chicago Board of Trade's actively traded January soybeans fell 0.2 percent to $12.98 a bushel by 0315 GMT after climbing to their highest since Oct. 25 on Monday. The front-month corn contract rose 0.3 percent to $4.36 a bushel, trading just below a two-week high of $4.37-1/4 hit in the last session. The corn market has been supported by higher than expected ending stocks forecast by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) in a report on Friday. The USDA projected U.S. corn ending stocks for 2013/14 at 1.887 billion bushels, up sharply from 2012/13 but below an average trade estimate of 2.029 billion. With U.S. farmers harvesting their biggest-ever corn crop, commodity funds have established a near-record net short position in CBOT corn, leaving the market vulnerable to bouts of short-covering. Commodity funds bought a net 12,000 CBOT corn contracts on Monday, trade sources said. They sold 4,000 wheat and bought 4,000 soybean. Farmers have been reluctant to sell much of the 2013 corn harvest due to a steep drop in prices since mid-summer, a factor that has kept cash bids at historically high levels in parts of the Midwest. The USDA's weekly crop progress report is scheduled for release on Tuesday, a day later than normal due to the federal Veterans Day holiday on Monday. It has said the corn harvest was 73 percent complete and soybeans 86 percent finished by Nov. 3. Grains prices at 0315 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 647.50 1.25 +0.19% -0.35% 680.03 15 CBOT corn 436.00 1.25 +0.29% +2.17% 435.98 62 CBOT soy 1298.00 -3.00 -0.23% +0.15% 1273.19 63 CBOT rice $15.65 $0.02 +0.13% +0.94% $15.29 67 WTI crude $94.82 -$0.32 -0.34% +0.23% $98.89 40 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.340 -$0.001 -0.08% +0.19% USD/AUD 0.933 -0.003 -0.29% -0.56% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin and Alan Raybould)