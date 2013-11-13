SYDNEY, Nov 13 U.S. soybean futures fell on Wednesday as investors took profits after the oilseed jumped 1 percent in the previous session to a six-week high on strong demand from China. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade January soybeans dropped 0.27 percent to $13.11 a bushel, having firmed 1.2 percent on Tuesday when they marked a six-week peak of $13.19-3/4 a bushel. * December corn rose 0.12 percent to $4.32-3/4 a bushel, having slid 0.6 percent in the previous session. * December wheat rose 0.19 percent to $6.46-1/2 a bushel, after closing down 0.16 percent on Tuesday. * The U.S. corn harvest was 84-percent complete in the last week, up from 73 percent a week earlier, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Monday. * The USDA said the soybean harvest was 91 percent finished, up from 86 percent the previous week. * Analysts had expected the U.S. soybean harvest to be 94-percent complete and the corn harvest 84-percent finished. * The USDA reported export inspections of U.S. soybeans at 79.697 million bushels, within trade estimates. Nearly 60 million tonnes were earmarked for China. MARKET NEWS * The dollar held firm on Wednesday, staying near a two-month high against the yen as investors bet that the U.S. Federal Reserve is on course to start reducing its stimulus as early as December. * U.S. oil futures fell more than $2 a barrel on Tuesday, posting a fresh four-and-a-half-month low. * The Dow and the S&P 500 ended slightly lower on Tuesday after rising bond yields increased debate over how soon the Federal Reserve would start trimming its stimulus programme. DATA (GMT) 1000 Euro zone industrial production 1130 India M3 money supply 1200 U.S. weekly mortgage market index 1900 U.S. federal budget Grains prices at 0127 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 646.50 1.25 +0.19% -0.50% 679.99 16 CBOT corn 432.75 0.50 +0.12% +1.41% 435.88 53 CBOT soy 1311.00 -3.50 -0.27% +1.16% 1273.63 68 CBOT rice $15.48 -$0.05 -0.32% -1.37% $15.31 61 WTI crude $93.15 $0.11 +0.12% -2.09% $98.47 30 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.344 $0.007 +0.51% +0.15% USD/AUD 0.931 -0.008 -0.81% -1.53% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)