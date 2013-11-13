* Strong Chinese demand supports soybean prices * Wheat up on bargain buying after deep losses (Adds analyst quotes, updates prices) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Nov 13 U.S. soybean futures ticked lower on Wednesday, taking a breather after hitting a near seven-week high in the previous session on strong demand led by China. Wheat rose on bargain buying with the market trading around its lowest since late September while corn futures rose 0.2 percent, recouping some of Tuesday's losses. "It is a little bit of profit-taking as we have seen a bounce in soybean prices which is a repeat of the ongoing situation of tight U.S. balance sheet and strong demand," said Brett Cooper, senior markets manager at INTL FCStone Australia. "U.S. still needs to ration beans." Chicago Board of Trade most-active January soybeans fell 0.1 percent to $13.13-1/2 a bushel by 0335 GMT, after having firmed 1 percent on Tuesday when it rose to a peak of $13.19-3/4 a bushel, its highest since Sept. 27. Spot-month corn rose 0.2 percent to $4.33 a bushel and front-month wheat gained 0.3 percent to $6.47 a bushel. On Tuesday, soybeans drew support from the U.S. Department of Agriculture reporting export inspections of U.S. beans at 79.697 million bushels, within the range of trade estimates. Nearly 60 million tonnes were earmarked for China, the world's biggest soy consumer. As of Oct. 31, two months into the 2013/14 marketing year, U.S. soybean export sales stood at 33.25 million tonnes, 84 percent of the USDA's full-season forecast of 39.46 million tonnes. The corn market, which climbed to a two-week high on Tuesday on lower-than-expected stocks estimated by the USDA, could face pressure as record crop replenishes supplies. Investment bank Goldman Sachs lowered its three- and six-month price forecasts for CBOT corn futures to $4 per bushel from $4.25 and forecast prices would fall to $3.75 in 12 months. The bank left its three-month price forecast for CBOT soybeans at $12.50 per bushel and its six-month forecast at $11.50, and cut its 12-month forecast to $9.50 from $10.50. The bank forecast that U.S. soybean plantings would rise in 2014 to a record 83 million acres from 76.5 million in 2013. It forecast U.S. 2014 corn plantings at 92.5 million acres, down from 95.3 million in 2013. U.S. farmers are nearly finishing their corn and soybean harvest. The U.S. corn harvest advanced to 84 percent complete in the last week, up from 73 percent a week earlier despite midweek storms that brought rain and snow to parts of the Corn Belt, the USDA and state reports said after the market closed on Monday. The USDA said the soybean harvest was 91 percent finished, up from 86 percent in the previous week and roughly in line with the five-year average of 92 percent. Grains prices at 0335 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 647.00 1.75 +0.27% -0.42% 680.01 19 CBOT corn 433.00 0.75 +0.17% +1.46% 435.88 56 CBOT soy 1313.50 -1.00 -0.08% +1.35% 1273.71 68 CBOT rice $15.58 $0.05 +0.32% -0.73% $15.31 61 WTI crude $93.20 $0.16 +0.17% -2.04% $98.47 31 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.345 $0.004 +0.29% +0.56% USD/AUD 0.930 -0.006 -0.60% -0.87% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)