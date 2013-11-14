SYDNEY, Nov 14 U.S. soybean futures fell for the first time in seven sessions on Thursday as traders took profits after the strong gains that were driven by Chinese demand. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade January soybeans fell 0.2 percent to $13.12-1/2 a bushel, having closed marginally higher in the previous session. * December corn little changed at $4.30 a bushel, closed down 0.6 percent on Wednesday. * December wheat rose 0.3 percent to $6.47-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 0.04 percent higher in the previous session. * Corn pressured by concerns that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will revise its Renewable Fuel Standard. * Documents leaked earlier this year indicated the government might lower its corn-based ethanol requirement to 13 billion gallons. * U.S. Department of Agriculture reporting export inspections of U.S. beans at 79.697 million bushels. Nearly 60 million tonnes were earmarked for China, the world's biggest soy consumer. MARKET NEWS * Investors made short shrift of the dollar early in Asia on Thursday after dovish comments from Fed Chairman-elect Janet Yellen suggested the U.S. central bank might not be near scaling back its stimulus, sending Treasury yields lower. * Oil futures on both sides of the Atlantic rose more than $1 per barrel on Wednesday as support from Libyan supply outages offset forecasts for increases in U.S. stockpiles. * U.S. S&P 500 E-mini futures rose as much as 0.3 percent to a record high in Asian trade on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chairman-elect Janet Yellen said the U.S. central bank has "more work to do" to help an economy and a labour market that are still underperforming. DATA (GMT) 0630 France Preliminary Q3 GDP 0700 Germany Preliminary Q3 GDP 0900 Italy Preliminary Q3 GDP 1000 Euro zone Preliminary Q3 GDP 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1330 U.S. International trade 1500 U.S. Senate banking committee holds hearing on nomination of Janet Yellen for Federal Reserve chair Grains prices at 0123 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 647.25 1.75 +0.27% +0.15% 678.66 19 CBOT corn 430.00 0.25 +0.06% -1.09% 435.56 48 CBOT soy 1312.50 -2.50 -0.19% +0.88% 1275.50 71 CBOT rice $15.55 -$0.05 -0.32% -0.92% $15.31 64 WTI crude $93.68 -$0.20 -0.21% +0.69% $98.17 36 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.348 $0.011 +0.81% +0.45% USD/AUD 0.937 -0.002 -0.20% -0.93% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)