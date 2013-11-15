SYDNEY, Nov 15 U.S. corn prices held steady on Friday, but the grain was poised to finish the week in negative territory for a fourth week in a row as concerns that the United States may soon cut its corn-based ethanol requirement weighed on prices. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade December corn down 0.3 percent for the week, set for a fourth straight weekly loss. * January soybeans up 1 percent for the week, heading for a second weekly gain. * December wheat down 0.6 percent for the week, set for a fourth consecutive weekly fall. * Documents leaked earlier this year indicated the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency might cut its corn-based ethanol requirement to 13 billion gallons versus the 14.4 billion target in a 2007 law. * The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported U.S. ethanol production in the latest week at 927,000 barrels per day, up 25,000 from the previous week. * China could import a record volume of soybeans in 2013/14, local traders said, although the range of their estimates from 63 million to 68.5 million tonnes was lower than a forecast of 69 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. MARKET NEWS * The yen languished at two-month lows against the dollar early in Asia on Friday, having weakened broadly after Finance Minister Taro Aso told a parliamentary committee Japan must retain currency intervention as a policy tool. * Brent oil prices rose on Thursday supported by disruptions to Libyan output, while U.S. crude dipped as traders weighed bulging U.S. inventories, but both markets drew support from expectations the Federal Reserve would keep stimulus measures in place. * The Dow and the S&P 500 index ended at new highs on Thursday after comments from Janet Yellen, the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair nominee, suggested the Fed's accommodative policies would continue as long as the economy remains fragile. DATA (GMT) 1330 U.S. New York Fed Empire State survey 1330 U.S. Import/export prices 1415 U.S. Industrial output Grains prices at 0143 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 646.00 1.25 +0.19% +0.08% 675.75 20 CBOT corn 426.25 -0.25 -0.06% -0.81% 434.56 43 CBOT soy 1310.75 -2.75 -0.21% -0.32% 1277.88 72 CBOT rice $15.80 -$0.04 -0.25% +1.28% $15.39 73 WTI crude $94.08 $0.32 +0.34% +0.21% $97.85 39 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.346 $0.001 +0.04% -0.16% USD/AUD 0.934 0.002 +0.23% -0.24% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)