SYDNEY, Nov 15 U.S. corn prices held steady on
Friday, but the grain was poised to finish the week in negative
territory for a fourth week in a row as concerns that the United
States may soon cut its corn-based ethanol requirement weighed
on prices.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade December corn down 0.3
percent for the week, set for a fourth straight weekly loss.
* January soybeans up 1 percent for the week, heading
for a second weekly gain.
* December wheat down 0.6 percent for the week, set
for a fourth consecutive weekly fall.
* Documents leaked earlier this year indicated the U.S.
Environmental Protection Agency might cut its corn-based ethanol
requirement to 13 billion gallons versus the 14.4 billion target
in a 2007 law.
* The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported U.S.
ethanol production in the latest week at 927,000 barrels per
day, up 25,000 from the previous week.
* China could import a record volume of soybeans in 2013/14,
local traders said, although the range of their estimates from
63 million to 68.5 million tonnes was lower than a forecast of
69 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
MARKET NEWS
* The yen languished at two-month lows against the dollar
early in Asia on Friday, having weakened broadly after Finance
Minister Taro Aso told a parliamentary committee Japan must
retain currency intervention as a policy tool.
* Brent oil prices rose on Thursday supported by disruptions
to Libyan output, while U.S. crude dipped as traders weighed
bulging U.S. inventories, but both markets drew support from
expectations the Federal Reserve would keep stimulus measures in
place.
* The Dow and the S&P 500 index ended at new highs on
Thursday after comments from Janet Yellen, the U.S. Federal
Reserve Chair nominee, suggested the Fed's accommodative
policies would continue as long as the economy remains fragile.
DATA (GMT)
1330 U.S. New York Fed Empire State survey
1330 U.S. Import/export prices
1415 U.S. Industrial output
Grains prices at 0143 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 646.00 1.25 +0.19% +0.08% 675.75 20
CBOT corn 426.25 -0.25 -0.06% -0.81% 434.56 43
CBOT soy 1310.75 -2.75 -0.21% -0.32% 1277.88 72
CBOT rice $15.80 -$0.04 -0.25% +1.28% $15.39 73
WTI crude $94.08 $0.32 +0.34% +0.21% $97.85 39
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.346 $0.001 +0.04% -0.16%
USD/AUD 0.934 0.002 +0.23% -0.24%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)