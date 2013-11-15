* All three commodities on track for weekly loss * Corn weakens after trading higher early * Soybeans in line for biggest daily loss since Oct 28 (Updates prices, adds details of NOPA crush report and trade reports of Informa Economics acreage data) By Mark Weinraub CHICAGO, Nov 15 U.S. soybean futures fell 2.3 percent to their lowest in a week on Friday on disappointing exports, weak cash markets and rising crop expectations from South America, traders said. A private estimate for big U.S. soybean acreage next year also weighed on soy futures prices. Spot soybean futures were on track to post their biggest one-day decline since late September. Poor exports also pressured the wheat market. Corn dipped as well, on track for its fourth losing session in a row, after edging higher earlier in the day. Corn, wheat and soybeans were headed for negative weeks and for wheat it would be the fourth straight weekly loss. Weakness in the cash market put additional pressure on soybeans. "The softer basis and mediocre exports sales are weighing on the market," Sterling Smith, futures specialist at Citigroup, said in note to clients. "For the January soybeans the air above $13.00 is starting to get thin. South American weather continues to be supportive of crop development and planting, and this is keeping the bulls well fenced in." At 12:23 p.m. CST (172333 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade January soybean futures were down 27-1/4 cents at $12.86-1/4 a bushel, a new low for the week. Prices were on pace for their biggest single session loss in percentage terms since Oct. 28. Argentine farmers had planted 21.8 percent of expected soybean area by Thursday, in line with a year earlier, after recent rains improved seeding conditions, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said. The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday morning that weekly export sales of soybeans were 848,500 tonnes, less than the 900,000 to 1.2 million tonnes analysts expected. Soybean, corn and wheat traders took notice of updated acreage data from widely followed analytical firm Informa Economics. Trade sources on Friday said Informa estimated next year's U.S. corn planted acreage at 91.546 million, below its previous estimate for 91.7 million and pegged soy area at 83.814 million, down from its previous outlook for 83.9 million. The trade sources also said Informa estimated 2014 U.S. all wheat acreage at 58.105 million, up from the previous outlook for 57.7 million, and estimated winter wheat acreage at 43.106 million. Informa Company officials had no comment on the estimates. Soy slid despite news of a huge soybean crush in October. The National Oilseeds Processors Association (NOPA) on Friday said the U.S. soy crush in October totaled 157.063 million bushels, above an average of analysts' estimates for 154.3 million. WHEAT EXPORTS UP; CORN DOWN Wheat export sales of 287,900 tonnes also fell below expectations while corn export sales of 1.2 million topped analysts' forecasts. CBOT December soft red winter wheat was up 1/4 cent at $6.45 per bushel while CBOT December corn was down 1 cent at $4.25-1/2 a bushel. For the week, soybeans were down 0.8 percent, wheat was down 0.9 percent and corn was 0.2 percent lower. U.S. environmental regulators are likely to unveil rules on Friday dictating how much ethanol and other renewable fuels must be blended into the U.S. gasoline supply in 2014, after weeks of lobbying by the oil and biofuels industries, industry sources who have been briefed on the process said on Thursday. "People are waiting for the EPA decision, it's extremely important for corn producers," a European trader said. Prices have been under pressure from concerns that the Environmental Protection Agency might soon lower its requirement for ethanol. Documents leaked earlier this year indicated the U.S. might cut its requirement to 13 billion gallons from a 14.4 billion target in a 2007 law. (Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Gus Trompiz in Paris; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)